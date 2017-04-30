OUR VIEW: Play-offs provided highs and lows in a few days of drama

The promotion play-offs have shown yet again how football can put everyone through all the emotions.

From the highs of being in the top five and then celebrating a place in the final.

But, just a few days later, we’ve seen the ups and downs.

The party was starting for Witton Albion on the pitch as Spalding United reflected on just how close they came to creating history.

The Tulips had already recorded their highest-ever finish in non-League’s pyramid.

So there is no doubt it has been a good season. But wouldn’t it have been great to achieve something really special?

You don’t get any prizes for finishing third. When the season starts in August, Spalding will be playing in the same division (subject to any change of plan at the Football Association).

Can they repeat what Shaw Lane have done by bouncing back from that play-off final defeat to be crowned champions 12 months later?

Well, the Tulips will certainly be among the favourites with clubs who have bigger budgets.

We know that Chris Rawlinson will stay in charge. The question is can he keep the majority of the squad together, and then strengthen this side?

When he arrived at the club last summer with Dave Frecklington, there was a three-year promotion plan.

The play-off push means that the second season will be full of huge expectations.

There have been some memorable moments following the Tulips’ fortunes and it’s always nice to know our coverage has been widely appreciated this season.

To mark the biggest game in the club’s history, we even managed a few extras with Instagram posts, Facebook live videos (including an interview with mascot Pete Bailey) and a full match report on our website before 5pm on Saturday.

Although the result wasn’t the right one for Spalding, we must also give credit to Witton for their achievements.