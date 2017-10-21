MATCH VERDICT: Tinkler on target for Holbeach United in FA Vase

Have your say

Spencer Tinkler was the star of the show as Holbeach United booked their spot in the second round.

The Tigers edged out South Normanton Athletic on Saturday thanks to Tinkler’s first-half strike and a terrific defensive display.

Having knocked out Pinchbeck United and Huntingdon Town in the qualifying rounds, Holbeach made further progress on the road to Wembley.

The Shiners won 2-1 at Boston Town in the second qualifying round last month - but the Derbyshire club are third from bottom in the Midland League’s Premier Division.

Tigers boss Seb Hayes welcomed back Mitch Griffiths and Stacy Cartwright following the midweek quarter-final against Deeping Rangers in the Lincolnshire FA Senior Trophy while new signing Luke Avis was among the substitutes.

George Zuerner nodded over captain Nick Jackson’s left-wing cross in the first opportunity of a windy afternoon at Carter’s Park.

Four minutes later, Zuerner was pulled down by David Leigh inside the box. Stacy Cartwright’s spot-kick came off the legs of Darren Keeling but Tinkler tucked in the rebound from a tight angle.

Cartwright blocked Luke Crosby’s shot, Danny Roberts headed too high and Rick Drury denied Kevin Hemagou as South Normanton pushed for an equaliser.

Early in the second half, Sam Kellogg missed the target from a corner then Jack Tyson narrowly failed to connect with Crosby’s mis-hit effort.

Oliver Medwynter was close to doubling the advantage from another set-piece but Crosby continued to cause problems for the home defence.

Drury was at full stretch to push out Mark Strzyzweski’s header at the far post.

Tinkler dropped into the back four as Joe Smith came on to provide support for Will Bird in a change of formation.

Griffiths’ long-range drive flew wide wile Smith’s shot was deflected onto the post by Roberts.

Avis was brought on for his home debut and his cross found Smith for a scorpion kick which failed to test Keeling.

HOLBEACH UNITED

4-3-3: Drury; Medwynter, Braithwaite, Cartwright (sub Smith 62 mins), Jackson; Dougill, Warfield, Tinkler; Zuerner (sub Avis 79 mins), Bird, Griffiths (sub Davies 90 mins).

SOUTH NORMANTON ATHLETIC

4-3-3: Keeling; Leigh, Roberts, Strzyzweski, Mitchell; Tyson (sub Edwards 82 mins), Ofushine (sub Ilsley 82 mins), Kellogg (sub Sylla 73 mins); Leighton, Crosby, Hemagou. Subs not used: Newton, Jones.

REFEREE

Adam Brierley-Lewis.

GOAL

Tinkler (29 mins, 1-0).

BOOKING

Tinkler (dive).

ENTERTAINMENT

★★

WHO’S NEXT

Buckingham Town (A) – ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Knockout Cup second round, Saturday.