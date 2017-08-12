MATCH VERDICT: Spalding United start season with away win

Have your say

Spalding United kicked off with three points on Saturday thanks to their new-look strikeforce.

The Tulips saw off Stocksbridge Park Steels at the Look Local Stadium with goals from Jenk Acar and Gary King.

In between, though, they needed a penalty save by Michael Duggan to stay ahead of opponents who had been knocked out in the play-off semi-final at the Sir Halley Stewart Field in April.

With five changes to Spalding’s side since the end of last season, they made a bright start to the new campaign in South Yorkshire.

King’s flick found strike partner Acar who saw a low effort roll wide of the far post then Jamie McGhee also missed the target on his debut.

Two minutes later, Park Steels skipper Liam McFadyen was penalised for handball 25 yards out. Beeson’s free-kick hit the wall but the home defence failed to clear the danger and Acar pounced from eight yards.

Home supporters thought they had equalised on 27 minutes but Brodie Litchfield - who clipped the top of the bar early on - actually hit the side netting with a 30-yard drive.

Acar was forced off during the break following a head injury in first-half stoppage-time.

Seven minutes into the second period, Nathan Whitehead was penalised for a high boot on Richard Stirrup but Duggan pushed out Joe Lumsden’s spot-kick.

Scott Ruthven and Litchfield fired wide as Park Steels kept going in search of an equaliser - although the Tulips’ back four provided plenty of protection.

Stocksbridge had a series of set-pieces without offer a threat.

Spalding doubled the advantage as Jonny Lockie chased a long ball into the corner and an attempted clearance fell for King to take a touch before smashing a right-foot rocket past David Reay from 20 yards.

Duggan needed treatment following a collision but he kept a clean sheet as Spalding celebrated an opening-day win.

STOCKSBRIDGE PARK STEELS

4-4-2: D Reay; Charlesworth, McFadyen, M Reay (sub Poulton 17 mins), Grayson; Rhodes (sub Osgathorpe 70 mins), Stirrup, Wiles, Litchfield (sub Carroll 75 mins); Ruthven, Lumsden. Subs not used: Hinchcliffe, Thompson.

SPALDING UNITED

4-4-2: Duggan; Walker, Spafford, Humble, Jackson; Beeson (sub Fixter 53 mins), Whitehead, Varley, McGhee (sub Harris 82 mins); King, Acar (sub Lockie h-t). Subs not used: Durkin, Smith.

REFEREE

David Jones.

GOALS

Acar (19 mins, 0-1); King (72 mins, 0-2).

BOOKINGS

Varley, Stirrup (fouls); Grayson (dissent).

WHO’S NEXT

Corby Town (H) – Tuesday.