MATCH VERDICT: Spalding United back to winning ways

Gary King’s double secured a first win for Spalding United since the opening week of the season.

The Tulips’ five-match run without success was ended by a 25-yard free-kick and a penalty.

Despite some confusion after the final whistle, there was absolutely no doubt that Spalding deserved to pick up three points on Saturday.

They looked comfortable as soon as King curled the ball around Bedworth United’s wall into the bottom corner of the net.

Two long-range efforts were off target but King got his second goal from the spot.

He nicked the ball off Luke Rowe and was brought down by Rhys Bills who dived the wrong way as King slotted in from 12 yards.

Bills was booked for that challenge and he received a second yellow card after the break for being part of some pushing and shoving.

Only two players – Neal Spafford and Michael Duggan – were not involved in the arguments which followed Matt Varley’s two-footed lunge on Reece Blackmore.

Varley was dismissed for serious foul play and Bills’ red card made it 10-a-side.

Substitute Jacob Sturgess took over in goal – although that wasn’t clear at the time because the number one was wrongly put on the board to be replaced.

Sturgess wasn’t tested, though, as Jonny Lockie’s shot went wide while Jacob Fletcher and Jenk Acar both hit the base of the same post inside a few seconds.

Bradley Maslen-Jones was booked for deliberate handball after pushing the ball into his own net.

The bizarre own goal just added to the confusion and, at the final whistle, the result was announced as 2-0!

But Spalding should have won more convincingly and King came close to completing a hat-trick.

His teenage strike partner Devante Reittie struggled to make an impact on his home debut after scoring against Stamford the previous weekend.

Reittie was denied by Bills at the near post but it had taken him 25 minutes to get any involvement in the game.

Up against a three-man defence, Reittie had limited service as he chased loose balls and got caught offside too often.

Boss Chris Rawlinson was offering encouragement – but Reittie was replaced on the hour mark by Lockie.

Referee Edward Cook was kept busy by a series of cards but he should have added at least two more minutes until Spalding celebrated victory.

SPALDING UNITED

4-4-2: Duggan 6; Fixter 7, Spafford 7, Maslen-Jones 6, Jackson 7; Marshall 6 (sub Lemon 67 mins, 6), Whitehead 7, Varley 4, Acar 7; Reittie 6 (sub Lockie 60 mins, 6), King 7 (sub Fletcher 72 mins). Subs not used: McGhee, Townrow.

BEDWORTH UNITED

3-4-1-2: Bills; Albrighton, Rowe, Perkins (sub Sturgess 69 mins); Smith, Blackmore, Blythe, Parrott; Brehon (sub Brownie 79 mins); Rowley, Jackson (sub Amour 72 mins). Sub not used: Cross.

REFEREE

Edward Cook

GOALS

King (14 mins, 1-0); King pen (33 mins, 2-0); Maslen-Jones og (78 mins, 2-1).

SENDINGS-OFF

Varley (serious foul play); Bills (unsporting behaviour – second bookable offence).

BOOKINGS

Bills, Marshall, Acar, Blythe, Adam Jackson (fouls); Maslen-Jones (deliberate handball).

ATTENDANCE

121

STAR MAN

Jenk Acar – singled out for praise by his manager after sponsors’ award went to Neal Spafford.

ENTERTAINMENT

★★

WHO’S NEXT

Lincoln United (H) – Tuesday