MATCH VERDICT: Pinchbeck United leave it late

It was worth the wait as Pinchbeck United picked up their first win in the opening home game since promotion.

Player-manager Ian Dunn headed in the late goal which deservedly earned maximum points.

The Knights should have been comfortably ahead at that stage – but Liam Ogden’s opener was cancelled out by Long Buckby with only seven minutes to go.

For the second successive match at this level, Pinchbeck put in a dominant display.

Unlike the goalless draw at Huntingdon Town, though, they created plenty of clear-cut chances.

Before the break, it could have been 3-0 as Ollie Maltby had a series of opportunities.

Ian Dunn turns away to celebrate the winner

Keeper Ross McCarthy’s saves offered hope for Long Buckby and threatened to spoil a historic occasion.

Pinchbeck’s first game at the Sir Halley Stewart Field – where they couldn’t even fit in a home friendly – should have ended with an emphatic victory.

After Dan Carter nodded off target at the other end, it looked to be simply a case of when the Knights would find a way past McCarthy.

Andrew Tidswell created the early openings as Maltby headed over and then saw a deflected shot pushed wide by McCarthy.

Pinchbeck on the attack

A double save from Callum Lawe and Tidswell was soon followed by a point-blank stop to deny Maltby.

The striker’s fourth effort was palmed out and the early action in the second half also saw McCarthy taking centre stage.

Dunn blazed over from five yards but the keeper denied Tidswell and Ogden in quick succession.

Pinchbeck’s first goal in the United Counties League finally came courtesy of Ogden’s drive into the bottom corner.

Liam Ogden is congratulated

Ben Wilson cleared off the line from Tidswell and Dunn should have done better with a far-post header following a free-kick.

Long Buckby boss Richard Kay was sent to the stand for complaints over a series of decisions by the officials.

However, he was happier when Charlie Merrey’s 35-yard free-kick deflected past Ben Martin.

Pinchbeck’s keeper was forced to push out a set-piece from Aaron Worton who had earlier fired a warning shot over the bar.

With time running out, Tidswell delivered again and Dunn nodded in to spark wild celebrations.

As the only side to have played twice, Pinchbeck can even enjoy being in top spot!

PINCHBECK UNITED

3-4-1-2: Martin 6; Shipley 7, Jack Smith 7, Gardner 7; Gordon 8, Tidswell 8, Panting 7 (sub Bishop 78 mins), Lawe 7; Ogden 7 (sub Eyes 68 mins, 7); Dunn 7, Maltby 7 (sub Kingston 73 mins). Subs not used: Josh Smith, Brooks.

LONG BUCKBY

4-2-3-1: McCarthy; Durran, Carter (sub R Merrey 81 mins), Wilson, Collins; C Yeates, A Yeates; Malin (sub Worton 68 mins), Barby, Frost (sub Birtwhistle 59 mins); C Merrey. Sub not used: Shaw.

REFEREE

Matt Jackson.

GOALS

Ogden (51 mins, 1-0); C Merrey (83 mins, 1-1); Dunn (89 mins, 2-1).

BOOKINGS

Shipley, C Yeates (dissent); R Merrey, Jack Smith, Tidswell (unsporting behaviour); A Yeates (foul).

ATTENDANCE

80

STAR MAN

Andrew Tidswell – dictated the tempo, produced a series of long-range passes from a deeper role and set up the winner with a free-kick which highlighted the importance of good delivery.

ENTERTAINMENT

★★★

WHO’S NEXT

Lutterworth Town (H) – Saturday.