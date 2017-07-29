MATCH VERDICT: Pinchbeck United draw blank to claim opening point

Have your say

Newly-promoted Pinchbeck United proved a point – but they should have celebrated victory on a historic night.

Their first-ever fixture in the United Counties League was a disappointing start to the groundhop weekend.

The Knights looked very comfortable at a higher level without producing a killer touch in front of goal.

They took control from the start of Friday night’s trip to Huntingdon Town.

Forcing errors through their work-rate to put the home team under pressure, Pinchbeck were the only side who looked likely to score.

Herbie Panting nodded over the bar, Andrew Tidswell and Tyler Wright couldn’t test Andrew Hewitt from free-kicks while Corey Kingston posed problems.

Hewitt pushed out a close-range effort by Tidswell and punched the ball away just ahead of Kingston.

After the break, Josh Smith fired too high and Callum Lawe missed the target after Hewitt pushed out Wright’s header.

Chris Shipley couldn’t convert another chance and Tidswell’s penalty appeal was turned down.

Player-manager Ian Dunn moved up front and he had a couple of opportunities in stoppage-time.

But there was no way past Hewitt and Pinchbeck were left to reflect on what should have turned into a much better night.

HUNTINGDON TOWN

4-2-3-1: Hewitt; Walter, Seymour, Wason, Rey (sub Watson 32 mins); Jake Waterworth, Down; Baines, Keating (sub Page 86 mins), Firth (sub Clarke 64 mins); Rodden. Subs not used: Bryant, Slack.

PINCHBECK UNITED

3-5-2: Martin 6; Shipley 7, Dunn 7, Gardner 8; Smith 6 (sub Gordon 73 mins), Panting 6 (sub Brooks 63 mins, 6), Tidswell 7, Wright 7, Lawe 7; Kingston 6 (sub Eyes 81 mins), Ogden 7. Sub not used: Ramos.

REFEREE

Robert Goldstone.

BOOKINGS

Wason, Dunn, Waterworth (all fouls).

ATTENDANCE

221

STAR MAN

Luke Gardner – the skipper led by example with commitment to the cause, making a series of challenges and trying to launch counter-attacks.

ENTERTAINMENT

★★

WHO’S NEXT

Long Buckby (H: Sir Halley Stewart Field, Spalding) – Saturday, August 5.