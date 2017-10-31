MATCH VERDICT: Perfect start sets up away win for Holbeach United

Have your say

The winning formula has been found at Holbeach United – but tougher tests are coming up.

A dream start set up another victory as the Tigers showed a combination of creativity, quality and desire.

They should have won by a bigger margin at the Dog & Duck on Tuesday night as Wellingborough Town went down to a fifth successive home defeat.

Missed chances were not costly this time and neither was a moment of madness which gifted a goal for the Doughboys.

Holbeach never looked in the mood to throw away the early advantage.

With 45 seconds on the clock, Mitch Griffiths raced clear and keeper Luke Reay brought him down inside the box.

Joe Smith converted the penalty and Griffiths made it 2-0 with a clinical finish into the far corner even before the midway stage of the opening period.

George Zuerner hit the bar and Callum Davies also went close as the Tigers took full control.

However, Smith’s foul on Joe Rich allowed Mark Pryor to pull one back from the spot and the Tigers conceded for the first time in 326 minutes of action.

They came under a spell of pressure until their two-goal lead was restored eight minutes into the second half.

Joe Braithwaite’s free-kick was met by Spencer Tinkler and Dan Dougill headed home via a deflection for his first goal of the season to cap an impressive display.

Smith inexplicably failed to convert a simple tap-in then Davies and substitute Lewis Leckie both missed the target when Holbeach could have made it more comfortable.

Overall, though, it was a case of job well done thanks to a mixture of style going forward and battling qualities all over the pitch.

WELLINGBOROUGH TOWN

4-4-2: Reay; Gillingwater, Rich, McDonald, Speight; Wisniewski, Dowling, Pryor, Akinremi (sub Buckby 71 mins); Wood, Ellwood. Subs not used: Reynolds, Lewis, Brown.

HOLBEACH UNITED

4-4-2: Drury 7; Harker 7, Tinkler 7, Braithwaite 7, Jackson 7 (sub Warfield 71 mins); Davies 7, Dougill 8, Zuerner 7 (sub Leckie 75 mins), Griffiths 7; Smith 7, Bird 7. Subs not used: Avis, Edey.

REFEREE

Abdul Kadir.

GOALS

Smith pen (2 mins, 0-1); Griffiths (21 mins, 0-2); Pryor (27 mins, 1-2); Dougill (53 mins, 1-3).

BOOKINGS

Reay, Rich, Dowling (fouls); Wisniewski, Griffiths (dissent); Smith (persistent fouls); Davies (failing to retreat 10 yards).

ATTENDANCE

80

STAR MAN

Dan Dougill – reward for energy.

ENTERTAINMENT

★★★

WHO’S NEXT

Leicester Nirvana (A) – Saturday.