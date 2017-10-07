MATCH VERDICT: Leckie hat-trick leads the way for Holbeach United

Holbeach United recorded a seventh successive win on Saturday.

The Tigers got off to a dream start as Lewis Leckie headed in Matt Warfield’s corner on six minutes after Mitch Griffiths’ 25-yard drive had been tipped over the bar.

Spencer Tinkler should have doubled the advantage just before the break as he fired off keeper Scott Handley’s knees at the far post.

Holbeach number one Rick Drury pushed out a long-range effort from Jordan Lever while at the other end, George Zuerner nodded too high.

Kirby Muxloe offered a threat in the first half - but they were fortunate not to go 2-0 behind two minutes into the second period.

Will Bird’s shot was pushed out and then he missed the target moments later as Griffiths floated the ball to the far post.

Leckie was denied by Handley after Bird and Griffiths combined to send the striker clean through.

Skipper Nick Jackson’s left-wing cross was headed wide by Leckie as the Tigers pushed forward again in search of a second goal to give them more control.

Three minutes later, Holbeach finally made it 2-0 as Griffiths’ low drive crept inside the near post.

Stacy Cartwright’s free-kick curled over the bar and Leckie almost diverted in Bird’s drive.

Without hitting top form, Holbeach took total command as Leckie and Griffiths went close again while Tinkler and Bird headed wide.

Leckie swept in his second goal to make it 3-0 with seven minutes left and then completed his hat-trick from Warfield’s corner.

HOLBEACH UNITED

4-3-3: Drury; Medwynter, Braithwaite, Cartwright (sub Dougill 82 mins), Jackson; Tinkler, Warfield, Zuerner (sub Keeble 75 mins); Bird, Leckie (sub Davies 87 mins), Griffiths. Sub not used: Harker.

KIRBY MUXLOE

4-4-2: Handley; Nyarko, Leon Fray (sub Andrew 77 mins), Wilson, Levi Fray; Lever, T Love, Sheahan, Aaron Black; Dada, Cufflin-Stableford. Subs not used: Pacey, Aidan Black, Burniston.

REFEREE

David Avison

GOALS

Leckie (6 mins, 1-0); Griffiths (61 mins, 2-0); Leckie (83 mins, 3-0); Leckie (87 mins, 4-0).

BOOKINGS

Aaron Black, Sheahan (fouls).

ENTERTAINMENT

★★★

WHO’S NEXT

Boston Town (H) – Wednesday.