MATCH VERDICT: Home defeat for Spalding United

Mid-table mediocrity will become the story of this season if Spalding United fail to improve pretty soon.

Last term’s play-off finalists simply don’t have strength in depth within the squad to cope with the loss of key players.

The Tulips’ under-21s look to have a bright future – but they are not ready yet to make a big impact.

A lack of creativity must be a big concern after Saturday’s home defeat to Carlton Town.

Lewis Millington and Ben Davison had limited service up front after being chosen to replace banned pair Jamie Jackson and Gary King.

On his debut, Davison fired into the bottom corner and he was the only candidate for the Tulips’ man-of-the-match honours.

All over the pitch, Spalding looked absolutely average in a third home league defeat of the campaign.

They conceded twice from set-pieces and recorded more offside decisions than shots on target.

The Tulips carelessly fell behind by failing to learn the lesson of a close call just two minutes earlier.

Kaylum Mitchell nodded wide from Daniel Gordon’s corner then Jake Carlisle headed home from a similar routine.

Just 10 minutes after the break, it was 2-0 as Jordan Lemon conceded a free-kick and Gordon’s 25-yard drive found the net.

Davison – who was denied just before the break – pulled one back to offer some hope.

The Tulips switched to a three-man frontline and made more changes – however they never really looked capable of staging a comeback.

Miller substitute Mamoke Akaunu hit the crossbar on a counter-attack so it could have been even worse for Spalding.

Last season, they hit back from ‘nightmare November’ which brought one point from five league games.

After a poor start to a new month, the Tulips will need to make sure that results and performances are better than this.

At this stage, there is time to push for promotion again. But they must do much more.

SPALDING UNITED

4-4-2: Duggan 6; Fixter 6 (sub Lockie 69 mins, 6), Walker 6, Humble 6, A Jackson 6; Lemon 6, Marshall 6 (sub Maddison 76 mins), Beeson 6, Acar 6; Millington 6 (sub Neil 60 mins, 6), Davison 7. Sub not used: Smith.

CARLTON TOWN

4-2-3-1: Steggles; McNicholas, Carlisle, Walker, Lucas; Bertram, Schoenecker; Mitchell (sub Elliott 57 mins), Mellors-Blair, Gordon (sub Hooton 69 mins); Wilson (sub Akaunu 73 mins). Subs not used: Stovell, Gnahore.

REFEREE

Nigel Guest.

GOALS

Carlisle (32 mins, 0-1); Gordon (55 mins, 0-2); Davison (66 mins, 1-2).

BOOKINGS

Carlisle (foul); Hooton (kicking ball away).

ATTENDANCE

123

STAR MAN

Ben Davison – debut goal and provided aerial threat with limited service.

ENTERTAINMENT

★★

WHO’S NEXT

Basford United (A) – Saturday.