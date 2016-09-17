MATCH VERDICT: Holbeach United hit back for home draw

Two equalisers before the break extended Holbeach United’s unbeaten start to the league campaign.

Spencer Tinkler and Jake Clitheroe were on target for the Tigers who felt aggrieved as second-half appeals for a blatant penalty were turned down.

However, they dropped two points at home and it could have been worse when Jordan Pick’s long-range thunderbolt bounced off the crossbar.

Despite the disappointment of failing to record a fifth successive league win, it was a fair result overall.

Boss Tom Roberts was full of praise for Oadby Town’s display and rightly so.

The Leicestershire side produced plenty of passing moves which are rarely seen at this level.

Tommy Treacher

They took advantage of sloppy play and certainly didn’t look like a team who are going to be involved in another relegation battle.

Having only picked up one point since their opening-day win, the Poachers might have been expected to lose again at Carter’s Park on Saturday.

However, they deserved at least a draw for a very positive performance.

After just five minutes, Holbeach went behind as Sam Burton raced down the right wing and was brought down in the penalty box by defender Nick Jackson.

The spot-kick was coolly slotted into the bottom corner by Lamar Parkes beyond the dive of Rick Drury.

The first spell of pressure from the Tigers brought them back on level terms courtesy of Tinkler’s low drive.

Two minutes later, though, Burton cut inside and hit a left-foot shot from 25 yards which bounced over the line off the far post.

Oadby were angered over an apparent stamp on Burton by Stacy Cartwright who was replaced due to a back injury immediately after the second equaliser.

Clitheroe jinked his way past three challenges and then calmly rolled his finish into the net.

Drury denied Burton and Jakob Chambers in between two changes of formation by Roberts in a bid to regain some control.

During the second half, Clitheroe and Jordan Thomas forced saves but Holbeach did not offer much threat as they missed out on a chance to take second place.

Clitheroe should have won a penalty for Drew Ricketts’ foul but the referee and his assistant waved play on!

Despite prolific form, the Tigers need to improve on a defensive record which shows only two clean sheets so far.

HOLBEACH UNITED

4-4-2: Drury 6; Beeson 6, Stevens 6, N Jackson 6, Cartwright 5 (sub Walton 30 mins, 6; sub A Jackson 70 mins, 6); Eyett 6, Tinkler 6, Warfield 6, Thomas 6 (sub Ford 64 mins, 6); Clitheroe 7, Treacher 6. Subs not used: Cundy, Roberts.

OADBY TOWN

4-2-31: Fletcher-Warrington; Chambers, Ricketts, L King, Henfrey; Steer (sub Bennett 86 mins), Gamble; Burton, Parkes, Pick; Allcock (sub Bolley 80 mins). Subs not used: McLean, Andrews.

REFEREE

Trevor Basker.

GOALS

Parkes pen (5 mins, 0-1); Tinkler (14 mins, 1-1); Burton (16 mins, 1-2); Clitheroe (30 mins, 2-2).

BOOKINGS

N Jackson, Treacher, Henfrey (fouls); Burton (dissent); Stevens (unsporting behaviour).

ATTENDANCE

84

STAR MAN

Jake Clitheroe – wonderful solo effort to make it 2-2 and denied a blatant second-half penalty which the referee and his assistant both somehow failed to spot.

ENTERTAINMENT

★★★

WHO’S NEXT

Boston Town (A) – Knockout Cup, Wednesday.