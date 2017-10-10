MATCH VERDICT: Easy does it for Deeping Rangers

The result was never in doubt as Deeping Rangers warmed up for much tougher tests.

The margin of victory should have been bigger – but that doesn’t really matter now.

Scott Coupland struck at the start of each half against his former club Sleaford Town who returned to the bottom of the table.

The Greens have let in 33 goals from seven defeats on the road.

To illustrate the gulf in class, Deeping have netted 19 times in four home league wins.

They should have reached double figures on Tuesday with so many chances.

Rangers made it look easy by playing at a high tempo with crisp, one-touch passes.

Even if Sleaford’s players tried to get close, the quality of Deeping proved too much as they confidently knocked the ball around.

It took four minutes to open the scoring as Jason Kilbride’s right-wing cross was converted by Coupland at the far post.

The biggest surprise of the night was that it took until the start of the second half for Deeping to turn dominance into more goals.

Within five minutes of the restart, it was 3-0.

Dan Schiavi slotted in the rebound after Scott Mooney was denied from Kilbride’s pass.

Kilbride got an assist for Coupland’s second strike as he tucked the ball past Garry Doran.

George Couzens pulled one back from Michael Hayden’s cross but that was hardly any consolation for Sleaford.

Then it got even worse and more embarrassing midway through the second half with a silly sending-off.

Miles Lynch was booked for kicking the ball away and he continued swearing at the referee despite a warning.

Henry Dunn put Deeping 4-1 up by nodding home after his shot bounced off the bar.

Mooney hit the post but soon afterwards, a looping header found the net.

Coupland wasted chances for a hat-trick either side of another moment of madness from Charlie Coulson.

He had been cautioned for kicking the ball away only 10 minutes before collecting his second yellow card for a dive inside the penalty box.

They call it simulation – but cheating is unacceptable at any time and totally crazy when you are winning 5-1 with seven minutes to play.

Coulson’s red card matched the stupidity shown by Lynch as both players in number eight shirts were dismissed.

Overall, though, it was a case of job done for Deeping and predictably comfortable.

DEEPING RANGERS

4-4-2: Bircham 7; Flack 7, Hunnings 7, Marsden 7, Smith 7; Kilbride 7 (sub Simpson 73 mins), Coulson 4, Dunn 7 (sub Waumsley 79 mins), Schiavi 8; Mooney 7 (sub Conyard 79 mins), Coupland 9.

SLEAFORD TOWN

5-3-2: Doran; Worthington, Hargrave, Hardwick, Warman, Bowkett (sub Figura 59 mins); Moyses (sub Nichols 83 mins), Forwood, Lynch; Couzens (sub Wilkinson 73 mins), Hayden. Subs not used: Thornton, Start.

REFEREE

Wayne Bright.

GOALS

Coupland (4 mins, 1-0); Schiavi (48 mins, 2-0); Coupland (50 mins, 3-0); Couzens (58 mins, 3-1); Dunn (76 mins, 4-1); Mooney (79 mins, 5-1).

SENDINGS-OFF

Lynch (second bookable offence – dissent); Coulson (second bookable offence – diving).

BOOKINGS

Hunnings (foul); Lynch, Coulson (kicking ball away).

ATTENDANCE

85

STAR MAN

Scott Coupland – scored early in each half against his former club, should have completed another hat-trick and set up more chances.

ENTERTAINMENT

★★★★

WHO’S NEXT

Newport Pagnell Town (H) – Saturday.