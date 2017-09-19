MATCH VERDICT: Early effort sends Spalding United to defeat

Spalding United’s mini unbeaten run is over.

The Tulips had picked up two home wins and two away draws in four games this month - but an early effort proved enough on Tuesday night.

Frickley Athletic’s search for a fifth successive home win got off to a perfect start on six minutes as Carl Stewart beat the offside trap and coolly slotted past Michael Duggan.

The keeper - who was named man of the match in the previous two games - easily held onto Stewart’s header and produced a point-blank save from the striker before the break.

At the other end, Gary King twice missed the target and Jamie McGhee forced the only first-half save from Seb Malkowski.

Spalding’s best move saw Jenk Acar move inside to link up with Brad Maslen-Jones and McGhee, only for Jamie Jackson’s drive to flash narrowly wide.

Jacob Hazel fired over at the start of the second half and Jamel Ible glanced a header wide after Tom Dugdale delivered another set-piece.

King’s free-kick went a couple of inches too high following a trip on McGhee who struggled to shake off the knock, being replaced by Lewis Millington.

Malkowski tipped over Nathan Whitehead’s 25-yard drive as Spalding pushed for an equaliser.

The Tulips’ second-half performance was a huge improvement, although Hazel went close on a counter-attack.

Maslen-Jones saw a shot deflected wide as Spalding forced a series of corners.

A double substitution brought a change of system to 3-4-3 and Jackson forced a low save.

Millington’s header was blocked close to the line and Frickley survived a scramble.

FRICKLEY ATHLETIC

3-4-3: Malkowski; Gooda (sub Bailey 78 mins), Grant Allott, Ible; Bloor, Nodder (sub Overton 85 mins), Burton, Dugdale; Hazel, Gavin Allott, Stewart (sub Yates 62 mins). Subs not used: Palmer, Stancliffe.

SPALDING UNITED

4-4-2: Duggan; Townrow (sub Fletcher 78 mins), Spafford, Humble, A Jackson; McGhee (sub Millington 61 mins), Maslen-Jones (sub Reittie 78 mins), Whitehead, Acar; J Jackson, King. Subs not used: Walker, Smith.

REFEREE

Lee Freeman

GOAL

Stewart (6 mins, 1-0).

BOOKINGS

A Jackson, Ible (fouls).

ENTERTAINMENT

★★★

WHO’S NEXT

Chasetown (H) – Saturday.