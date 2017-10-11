MATCH VERDICT: Derby delight for Holbeach United

Have your say

Rick Drury’s penalty save kept Holbeach United in front as they picked up another win on Wednesday night.

The Tigers made it eight successive wins by coming from behind to beat Boston Town at Carter’s Park.

Will Britton’s early opener for the Poachers was quickly cancelled out by Spencer Tinkler and the Tigers took the lead through Mitch Griffiths 11 minutes into the second half.

Holbeach conceded for the first time in 245 minutes of action as poor defending left Britton unmarked for a right-foot volley which bounced past Drury.

The Tigers responded with 10 men as Jordan Keeble, making his first start of the season, was forced off to change his shirt due to a bloody nose.

Tinkler fired into the far corner but Holbeach were twice denied by the crossbar before the break.

Mitch Griffiths’ cross was nodded against the woodwork by a defender and George Zuerner smashed a shot off the woodwork.

Keeble was replaced due to a shoulder injury and Boston changed their goalkeeper for the start of the second half.

Substitute Peter Cook gifted the second Holbeach goal to Griffiths who slotted into an empty net following a defensive mix-up.

Midway through the second period Drury produced a penalty save from Britton who had been tripped by Stacy Cartwright.

After using three substitutes, Boston went down to 10 men following another injury - this time to Britton - but Craig Parker came close to an equaliser against his former club.

Tinkler’s header was disallowed for a push in the closing stages and he also fired wide before Cook clawed out a chip at the far post.

Lewis Leckie - who got a hat-trick against Kirby Muxloe last weekend - scored the only goal when Holbeach won at Boston in the Lincolnshire FA Senior Trophy a month ago while Matt Warfield was sent off.

They had a quieter night this time as the Tigers secured a seventh successive home victory in a hard-fought battle.

HOLBEACH UNITED

4-2-3-1: Drury; Medwynter, Braithwaite, Cartwright, Jackson; Tinkler, Warfield; Keeble (sub Smith 36 mins), Zuerner, Griffiths; Leckie. Subs not used: Dougill, Davies, Harker, Avis.

BOSTON TOWN

4-1-4-1: Payne (sub Cook h-t); Tate (sub Nuttell 65 mins), Ashton, Draper, Parker; Ford; Frost, Elston, Maddison (sub Reynolds 51 mins), Eyett; Britton. Subs not used: Forth, Evison.

REFEREE

Lee Hartley.

GOALS

Britton (3 mins, 0-1); Tinkler (9 mins, 1-1); Griffiths (56 mins, 2-1).

BOOKINGS

Griffiths, Parker, Zuerner (fouls).

ATTENDANCE

141

WHO’S NEXT

Rothwell Corinthians (A) - Saturday.