MATCH VERDICT: Clinical and classy by Deeping Rangers

The gulf in class was clear to see at The Haydon Whitham Stadium on Saturday.

Even without prolific pair Scott Coupland and Scott Mooney, second-placed Deeping Rangers were far too good for rock-bottom Huntingdon Town.

Charlie Coulson’s double before the break put them in full control.

But the Clarets were much better in the second period with crisp, sharp passing.

They produced clinical finishes to match the eight-goal margin of victory which came at Jubilee Park in early November.

Skipper David Burton-Jones and midfield maestro Dan Schiavi – both on target in that 9-1 away win – struck twice while Jason Kilbride and Tom Waumsley also got on the act.

Jason Kilbride leads the congratulations for Charlie Coulson

This season’s unbeaten home league record was not going to be tested this time.

It was always likely to be a question of how many goals would be added to the tally.

Huntingdon have now let in a total of 77 during 14 successive away defeats since September.

Deeping’s fourth win in a row was comfortable, pretty much as expected.

The early opener brought up their half-century of home league goals in the 16th game.

Waumsley and Kilbride combined for Coulson to hit a right-foot drive into the far corner.

A second goal just four minutes before the break marked Coulson’s return to the starting line-up following a knee injury.

Kilbride’s quickly-taken free-kick put Coulson clear to find the top corner.

Schaivi’s long-range shot had been tipped onto the bar but otherwise Deeping didn’t create many chances in the first half.

They never needed to hit top form but Rangers found another gear anyway.

At the start of the second half, Burton-Jones broke past a couple of challenges and smacked a left-foot beauty into the top corner from 25 yards.

Dan Flack and Coulson set up Kilbride who slotted home the fourth goal.

Tom Smith’s wonderful pass released Schiavi who found the bottom corner.

Kilbride’s shot was blocked but Flack fed Burton-Jones to make it 6-0.

Schiavi curled in a superb free-kick from the edge of the penalty box after his mazy run had been ended illegally.

In stoppage-time, the rout was duly completed thanks to another low finish from Waumsley.

This was a warm-up for bigger tests coming up soon.

DEEPING RANGERS

4-1-4-1: Stainsby 6; Flack 7, Hunnings 7, Clay 7 (sub Cotton 66 mins, 7), Smith 7; Burton-Jones 8; Kilbride 7, Coulson 8, Dunn 7 (sub Bird 56 mins, 7), Schiavi 8; Waumsley 7.

HUNTINGDON TOWN

4-2-3-1: Hewitt; N Staffieri, Bryant, Calvert (sub Walter 78 mins), Watson; Chow, G Staffieri; Smilkov (sub Neves 44 mins), Waterworth (sub Te 69 mins), Colmer; Seymour. Subs not used: Forbs, Bento.

REFEREE

Wayne Bright.

GOALS

Coulson (7 mins, 1-0); Coulson (41 mins, 2-0); Burton-Jones (46 mins, 3-0); Kilbride (56 mins, 4-0); Schiavi (66 mins, 5-0); Burton-Jones (69 mins, 6-0); Schiavi (87 mins, 7-0); Waumsley (90 mins, 8-0).

BOOKINGS

None

ATTENDANCE

141

STAR MAN

Charlie Coulson – two terrific goals before the break put Rangers in full control and he also set up Kilbride who made it 4-0. Creative display on his return to the starting line-up after a knee injury.

ENTERTAINMENT

★★★★

WHO’S NEXT

Boston Town (H) – Lincolnshire FA Senior Trophy semi-final, Tuesday.