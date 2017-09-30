MATCH VERDICT: Clarets are clinical and classy

A fourth successive league win showed how Deeping Rangers can be unstoppable at times.

The Clarets were clinical and classy to take their goals tally to 20 during that perfect run of results in September.

It took more than half an hour to open the floodgates – but a huge margin of victory was no surprise.

Just before the break it was only 1-0, yet there was not even an hour on the clock when Deeping went 5-0 up.

After conceding from the penalty spot, they went up the other end to inflict further damage on St Andrews.

The Leicester side have shipped 35 goals so far this season in eight away games, including double figures for Pinchbeck United in the Knockout Cup.

Michael Simpson

However, they are unlikely to be the only team on the end of a drubbing from Deeping on this form.

Scott Coupland’s hat-trick was supported by doubles for Scott Mooney and Dan Schiavi plus Michael Simpson’s first goal for the club.

So often, chances are put away by Coupland, Mooney and Schiavi. The link-up play is great to watch and difficult to stop.

Charlie Ward’s pass from right-back into Mooney led to the opening goal as a clever flick freed Coupland to slot into the bottom corner.

Mooney doubled the lead after twisting and turning to find space.

Less than 90 seconds after the interval, Coupland set up Schiavi to make it 3-0 via the far post.

Mooney’s mis-hit shot was poked in by Simpson to give him some reward for a highly impressive display.

Coupland went clear again to add Deeping’s fifth goal – but they couldn’t keep a clean sheet.

Following a careless pass by substitute Charlie Coulson, Mathew Baird was brought down by Jonny Clay and the striker smashed home the penalty.

Coulson headed off the line as the ball bounced against the crossbar and soon after, Mooney fired home to make it 6-1.

Mooney should have got a hat-trick and Coulson’s shot was handled on the line by James Hogan who escaped with a yellow card.

Coupland converted the spot-kick for his treble and then unselfishly squared a pass for Schiavi’s second goal to finish off the rout.

St Andrews must have been relieved to hear the final whistle without receiving further punishment as the officials showed sympathy by not adding stoppage time.

DEEPING RANGERS

4-4-2: Bircham 7; Ward 7 (sub Kilbride 56 mins, 7), Hunnings 7, Clay 7, Smith 7; Dunn 7 (sub Coulson 57 mins, 7), Simpson 8 (sub Marsden 83 mins), Burton-Jones 7, Schiavi 8; Mooney 8, Coupland 9.

ST ANDREWS

4-1-4-1: Engar; Robinson, Hogan, W Ball, Bashir; Hill; Foster (sub Diaz 62 mins), Fairhurst, Whyte (sub Kitching 68 mins), Hodkinson; Baird. Sub not used: Wright.

REFEREE

Luke Scott.

GOALS

Coupland (33 mins, 1-0); Mooney (44 mins, 2-0); Schiavi (46 mins, 3-0); Simpson (50 mins, 4-0); Coupland (57 mins, 5-0); Baird pen (62 mins, 5-1); Mooney (68 mins, 6-1); Coupland pen (83 mins, 7-1); Schiavi (88 mins, 8-1).

BOOKING

Hogan (handball).

ATTENDANCE

105

STAR MAN

Scott Coupland – another hat-trick to take this season’s goals tally into double figures plus a couple of assists for Schiavi and usual link-up play with Mooney.

ENTERTAINMENT

★★★★

WHO’S NEXT

Desborough Town (A) – Tuesday.