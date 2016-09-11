MATCH VERDICT AND VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS: Jenk seals Spalding United fightback

Spalding United extended their unbeaten start to the league season and moved into second spot following Saturday’s victory.

They are one of three teams all on 13 points with just goal-difference keeping the Tulips off top spot.

Leaders Witton Albion and third-placed Romulus shared the points in a 1-1 draw at Coles Lane.

Saturday’s game at the Sir Halley Stewart Field was defence-orientated with scoring opportunities for both teams down to a minimum.

But the goals were worth waiting for – all three were excellently executed with the Tulips forced to come from behind to secure maximum points.

Dynamo, playing some good passing football, drew first blood with Louis Keenan getting on the end of a perfect cross from the impressive Jack Oldham to beat keeper Michael Duggan with a firm far-post header on the half-hour mark.

Just a few minutes earlier Dynamo shot-stopper Liam Sharpe did superbly to beat away a solid shot from Andy Wright.

The Tulips, however, were back on level terms on 57 minutes with Bradley Wells notching his 10th goal of the season with a brilliant lob over a bewildered Sharpe.

The ever-active Wells, nominated man of the-match by sponsors The Allium Alliance, was in the mix to put Jenk Acar through for the deciding goal five minutes from full-time.

Play throughout was from end to end with Dynamo being thwarted by a home defence, reputedly one of the best in the league.

Congratulations for Jenk Acar (10)

The visitors, though, were worthy of their 30th-minute lead.

However, the Tulips had their moments in front of goal with Dynamo needing two goal-line clearances to retain their advantage.

Looking for more pace from his strikeorce, Tulips manager Dave Frecklington introduced teenager Jonny Lockie 10 minutes after the break and the change had an immediate effect with some penetrating runs down the right wing and only some key challenges denying him of the final crosses.

But Lockie’s efforts did much to unlock the Dynamo rearguard and create much needed space which led to the equalising goal.

Jenk Acar scores the late winner

Jordan Lemon took possession just inside the home half and picked out Wells with a superbly judged pass.

The striker controlled the ball beautifully and jinked past his marker and beat the advancing Sharpe with a textbook finish.

Superior fitness began to reap its rewards for the Tulips with Dynamo subjected to increasing pressure.

Chris Gray came to their rescue when Wells broke free on the edge of the area and then some lack of mobility allowed Nathan Whitehead to blast the ball inches wide following a corner.

Lockie, put on a run by skipper Nathan Stainfield’s intelligent through pass, saw his angled shot slide inches wide of the far post.

The Tulips got the goal they deserved for their second-half dominance with just five minutes remaining.

Bradley Wells on target again

Wells was quick to react when the ball squirmed free off a defender and his neat flick on was icing on the cake for Acar who worked space just inside the area to glide the ball inside a post, giving keeper Sharpe no chance.

Spalding: Duggan, Walker, Field (sub Downey 44 mins), Varley, Stainfield, Spafford, Lemon, Whitehead, Wells, Acar, Wright (sub Lockie 55 mins). Subs not used: Hamilton, Barraclough, Cullingworth. Attendance: 92.