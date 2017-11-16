Jesson injury can spur Wakes in immediate return to winning ways

Joint Bourne boss Jimmy McDonnell wants the career-ending injury sustained by Abbey Lawn favourite Aaron Jesson to help spur the Wakes back to winning ways.

Bourne saw their seven-match unbeaten run ended on Tuesday night after a 3-0 away defeat at Harrowby United in a game that saw Jesson suffer a double fracture of his leg.

The injury is likely to end the playing career of the 37-year-old centre-back who underwent an operation on Wednesday morning at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital to have his leg plated and metal rod fitted permanently.

Bourne are in Division One action at home to Melton Town on Saturday and McDonnell is determined that his charges give their all for their injured team-mate.

He said: “We will try to do something different for the lads before the game and take their minds off what happened on Tuesday night.

“Hopefully Aaron will be out of hospital by then so we’ll try and get him to come down so that the lads can see him.

“We need to get it out of our heads as quickly as possible though. I don’t want lads going out and thinking they’re made of glass and backing out of 50/50 challenges.

“These injuries do happen in football, but they are very rare these days. You don’t get many bad breaks.

“I don’t want us to lay down because we’ve been on a good run and a home match against a side who have been struggling recently is a good opportunity for us.

“We need to react quickly and we don’t want this to be the point of the season where it all falls apart because if you’d offered me a place in the top 10 in the run-up to Christmas then we’d have taken it”

McDonnell is hoping that Jesson will stay involved with the Abbey Lawn club when he recovers from his injury.

It’s the second time that Jesson has broken his leg and McDonnell is keen for the player he brought to the club nine years ago to stay involved at the Abbey Lawn.

McDonnell commented: “It’s the second time he’s broken his leg so, at 37, unfortunately I think that will be it in terms of his playing career.

“He’s at an age where your body starts telling you different to what you might be thinking and your priorities change.

“It’s a bad break and his football career is almost certainly over so we’ll look to keep him involved with the club in some capacity.

“It might be the chance for him to put a little bit back and it’s a good way to stay involved with people who have the same interests.

“He’s been a good servant to Bourne Town Football Club. We’ve obviously got insurance through the club and there will be a bucket collection at the game on Saturday.

“We look after our own and the big thing for me is that the football club does things the right way.

“Physio Ben Haigh didn’t get home until 4.30am on Wednesday morning – and that’s the side of United Counties League football that a lot of people don’t see.”

The 3-0 defeat at Harrowby on Tuesday night ended Bourne’s seven-match unbeaten run.

They fell behind to Jack Gurney’s opener after 13 minutes and then Sam Grouse doubled the Arrows’ advantage from the penalty spot midway through the first period.

Grouse then added his second and Harrowby’s third after 67 minutes before he was red-carded in injury-time for his tackle on Jesson.

McDonnell commented: “Only the player knows if he set out to hurt him but, at 3-0 up, there was no need to make the tackle. We had been on a very good run, but they wanted to battle and were more physical than us.

“We made two mistakes in the first half that they punished. We then had a couple cleared off the line and shots just go wide before they scored a third.”

Eddie McDonald and Tom Cardall are unavailable for Saturday’s match, but Gav Cooke returns from suspension while Dan Flood will be brought back after being rested in midweek.

Bourne are also in action on Tuesday night when they entertain Thurlow Nunn Premier Division side Ely City in the Hinchingbrooke Cup.