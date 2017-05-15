FULL-TIME: PFA Senior Cup final going to penalties

PFA Senior Cup Final

Peterborough ICA Sports 0, Pinchbeck United 0

The first chance of the match fell to ICA’s Andrew Wayte, who was put through after six minutes but angled his shot wide from 15 yards.

Shortly afterwards Oli Maltby got on the end of a high cross for Pinchbeck but his Lheader looped harmlessly wide.

Then Tony Edwards’ speculative effort from outside the box was tipped over the bar by ICA keeper Adam Mills.

For the Peterborough team, Smith skinned Luke Gardner but his nicely weighted finish curled against the foot of the post. and then a Harley Williams free kick whizzed just over the bar from 25 yards after Vaidas Maciansku was fouled.

Farrow then whipped in a left foot cross from the right for ICA but players in the box couldn’t get on the end to tap in.

In the third minute of first half injury time ICA should have opened the scoring but a cross from the right by Curtis was headed over the goal from eight yards by Williams.

ICA continued to threaten at the start of the second period and forced a great save from Pinchbeck keeper Ben Martin from a Harley Williams drive after a speedy break and one-two with Andrew Wayte.

Minutes later, ICA went close again. A cross from the left by Williams found Smith in loads of space but he lashed his volley over from 10 yards.

With 15 minutes remaining Pinchbeck twice nearly opened the scoring. First, Tyler Wright’s thumping drive from 20 yards bounced up and hit the keeper in the face – either side of him and it was a goal. Then an Oli Maltby header was well saved.

Oli Maltby then saw a header bounce the wrong side of the post and Tyler Wright’s hard drive was straight at the goalkeeper before the final whistle brought on penalties.

Pinchbeck: Ben Martin, Brad Morrell, Luke Gardner, James Gordan (Ian Dunn 45 mins), Jack Smith (Tom Sergeant 45), Tom Brooks, Tony Edwards, Nick Bishop (captain), Ollie Maltby, Tyler Wright, Liam Ogden. Subs (not used): Callum Lawe Fabio Ramos, Conner Eves.

ICA SPORTS: Adam Hills, Simon Farrow (Dave Kilby 67 mins), Vaidas Maciansku, Nathan Glover, Lewis Glover, Kane Gilbert, Harley Williams, Billy Bennett, Andrew Wayte (Danial Elvesstad 80), Thomas Curtis (Conor Pridmore 65 mins), Joshua Smith. Subs (not used): Conor Pridmore, Stephen Wells, Matt Nooteboom.