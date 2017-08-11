Search

FOOTBALL: Your guide to all the games

Pinchbeck United have two home games this week at the Sir Halley Stewart Field
This week’s fixture list - support your local team!

FRIDAY

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Olney v Thrapston.

SATURDAY

EVO-STIK SOUTH

Alvechurch v Leek, Belper v Basford, Carlton v Sheffield, Chasetown v Lincoln, Cleethorpes v Gresley, Corby v Romulus, Loughborough Dynamo v Bedworth, Market Drayton v Stamford, Newcastle v Frickley, Peterborough Sports v Kidsgrove, Stocksbridge Park Steels v Spalding.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Boston v Newport Pagnell, Cogenhoe v Oadby, Daventry v Rothwell Corinthians, Desborough v Wisbech, Eynesbury v St Andrews, Harborough v Peterborough Northern Star, Holbeach v ON Chenecks, Kirby Muxloe v Wellingborough, Leicester Nirvana v Yaxley, Sleaford v Sileby, Whitworth v Deeping.

Division One: Blackstones v Rushden & Higham, Burton Park Wanderers v Harrowby, Huntingdon v Irchester, Long Buckby v Oakham, Lutterworth Athletic v Raunds, Melton v Buckingham, Pinchbeck v Lutterworth Town, Potton v Bourne, Stewarts & Lloyds v Bugbrooke St Michaels.

Reserve Division: Bourne v Whitworth, Bugbrooke St Michaels v Irchester, Newport Pagnell v Stewarts & Lloyds, Oadby v Potton, Olney v Lutterworth Athletic, Peterborough Northern Star v Cogenhoe, Raunds v Desborough, Rothwell Corinthians v Eynesbury, Yaxley v Harborough.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE (2pm)

Premier Division: AFC Stanground Sports v Moulton Harrox, Deeping Res v Holbeach Res, Langtoft v Sawtry, Leverington Sports v Ketton, Stamford Lions v Peterborough ICA Sports, Sutton Bridge v Thorney.

Division One: AFC Stanground Sports Res v Netherton Res, Crowland v Moulton Harrox Res, Kings Cliffe v Ramsey, Long Sutton v Stamford Belvedere, Oakham Res v Glinton & Northborough, Peterborough Polonia v Uppingham, Tydd St Mary v Oundle.

SUNDAY

UNDER-21 FRIENDLY (4pm)

FBT International Academy v Spalding (at Eastwood).

MONDAY

EVO-STIK SOUTH

Basford v Stocksbridge Park Steels, Romulus v Market Drayton.

TUESDAY

EVO-STIK SOUTH

Bedworth v Newcastle, Frickley v Cleethorpes, Gresley v Alvechurch, Leek v Belper, Sheffield v Loughborough Dynamo, Spalding v Corby, Stamford v Carlton.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Cogenhoe v ON Chenecks, Desborough v Leicester Nirvana, Eynesbury v Boston, Kirby Muxloe v Oadby, St Andrews v Daventry, Wellingborough v Sileby, Wisbech v Sleaford, Yaxley v Deeping.

Reserve Division: Lutterworth Athletic v Rothwell Corinthians, Newport Pagnell v Olney, Raunds v Peterborough Northern Star, Whitworth v Irchester.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE (6.30pm)

Premier Division: Ketton v Langtoft, Moulton Harrox v Leverington Sports, Peterborough Sports Res v Warboys (7.30pm), Sawtry v Netherton.

WEDNESDAY

EVO-STIK SOUTH

Kidsgrove v Chasetown, Lincoln v Peterborough Sports.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach v Peterborough Northern Star.

Division One: Pinchbeck v Bourne.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE (6.30pm)

Premier Division: AFC Stanground Sports v Peterborough ICA Sports, Deeping Res v Stamford Lions (7.45pm).

Division One: Crowland v Long Sutton, Kings Cliffe v Oundle, Oakham Res v Stamford Belvedere, Peterborough Polonia v AFC Stanground Sports Res, Tydd St Mary v Moulton Harrox Res, Wittering Harriers v Uppingham.