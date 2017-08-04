FOOTBALL: Your guide to all the games

This week’s fixture list
SATURDAY
EMIRATES FA CUP
Extra preliminary round: Ely v Holbeach, Peterborough Northern Star v Deeping.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Division One: Bugbrooke St Michaels v Thrapston, Burton Park Wanderers v Blackstones, Lutterworth Town v Stewarts & Lloyds, Oakham v Irchester, Olney v Melton, Pinchbeck v Long Buckby (4pm), Rushden & Higham v Lutterworth Athletic.
Reserve Division: Bourne v Olney, Desborough v Whitworth, Harborough v Irchester, Lutterworth Athletic v Peterborough Northern Star, Newport Pagnell v Oadby, Rothwell Corinthians v Cogenhoe, Stewarts & Lloyds v Bugbrooke St Michaels, Yaxley v ON Chenecks.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE (2pm)
Premier Division: AFC Stanground Sports v Sutton Bridge, Deeping Res v Sawtry, Holbeach Res v Peterborough ICA Sports, Langtoft v Leverington Sports, Moulton Harrox v Peterborough Sports Res, Netherton v Stamford Lions.
Division One: Crowland v Oakham Res, Kings Cliffe v Glinton & Northborough, Netherton Res v Uppingham, Tydd St Mary v Peterborough Polonia, Whittlesey v Long Sutton, Wittering Harriers v Ramsey.
FRIENDLIES
Halesowen v Spalding, Spalding U21 v Coventry United (11.30am).
TUESDAY
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division: Boston v Holbeach, Cogenhoe v Eynesbury, Daventry v Desborough, Deeping v Wisbech, Leicester Nirvana v Kirby Muxloe, Newport Pagnell v Sileby, Oadby v Harborough, Peterborough Northern Star v Whitworth, Rothwell Corinthians v St Andrews, Wellingborough v ON Chenecks.
Reserve Division: Olney v Potton, Yaxley v Raunds.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE (6.30pm)
Premier Division: Holbeach Res v Moulton Harrox, Peterborough ICA Sports v Netherton, Sawtry v Warboys, Stamford Lions v Ketton.
WEDNESDAY
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division: Sleaford v Yaxley.
Reserve Division: Bourne v Stewarts & Lloyds, Bugbrooke St Michaels v Cogenhoe, Desborough v ON Chenecks, Eynesbury v Newport Pagnell, Harborough v Oadby.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE
Premier Division: Deeping Res v Langtoft.
Division One (6.30pm): AFC Stanground Sports Res v Glinton & Northborough, Crowland v Netherton Res, Kings Cliffe v Wittering Harriers, Stamford Belvedere v Ramsey, Uppingham v Oakham Res, Whittlesey v Peterborough Polonia.
