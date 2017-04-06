FOOTBALL: Your guide to all the games

This week’s fixture list - support your local team!
THURSDAY
EVO-STIK NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE
First Division South: Witton v Spalding.
FRIDAY
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division: Peterborough Northern Star v Wisbech.
Division One (7.30pm): Olney v Woodford.
Reserve Knockout Cup final: Raunds v Rothwell Corinthians (at Whitworth).
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE
Veteran Division One (8pm): Netherton v Deeping.
SATURDAY
EVO-STIK NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE
First Division South: Bedworth v Belper, Carlton v Romulus, Gresley v Witton, Kidsgrove v Spalding, Leek v AFC Rushden & Diamonds, Lincoln v Stocksbridge Park Steels, Newcastle v Shaw Lane, Rugby v Loughborough Dynamo, Sheffield v Northwich, Stamford v Basford.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division: Boston v Yaxley, Desborough v Peterborough Sports, Harborough v Eynesbury, Harrowby v Huntingdon, Holbeach v Cogenhoe, ON Chenecks v Kirby Muxloe, Sileby v Sleaford, Wellingborough v Leicester Nirvana.
Division One: Bourne v Blackstones, Irchester v Bugbrooke St Michaels, Melton v Oakham, Raunds v Buckingham, Stewarts & Lloyds v Daventry, Thrapston v Burton Park Wanderers, Whitworth v Potton.
Reserve Division: Bugbrooke St Michaels v Irchester, Lutterworth v Whitworth, Newport Pagnell v Peterborough Northern Star, Potton v Thrapston.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE (2pm)
Premier Division: Crowland v Peterborough ICA Sports, Deeping Res v Thorney, Leverington Sports v Netherton, Moulton Harrox v AFC Stanground Sports (1pm), Peterborough Sports Res v Stilton, Pinchbeck v Ketton, Sawtry v Uppingham, Stamford Lions v Holbeach Res, Wisbech Res v Langtoft.
Division One: Glinton & Northborough v Netherton Res, Moulton Harrox Res v Stamford Belvedere (4pm), Oakham Res v Kings Cliffe, Peterborough Polonia v Oundle, Spalding Res v Sutton Bridge, Warboys v Wittering Harriers, Whittlesey Res v Long Sutton.
Division Two: AFC Stanground Sports Res v Crowland Res, Ketton Res v Stamford Lions Res, Netherton A v Ramsey, Parkway Eagles v Tydd St Mary, Peterborough ICA Sports Res v Spalding Town.
Division Three: AFC Stanground Sports A v Eye, Farcet v Bretton North End, Oundle Res v Sawtry Res, Uppingham Res v Brotherhood Sports.
Division Four: FC Peterborough Res v Parkside, Feeder v Premiair, Long Sutton Res v Cardea, Netherton B v AFC Stanground Sports B (1.30pm), Tydd St Mary Res v Whaplode Drove, Whittlesey C v Stamford Lions A, Wittering Harriers Res v Huntingdon Rovers.
Division Five A: Eunice Huntingdon v Peterborough NECI, Orton Rangers v Glinton & Northborough Res, Ramsey Res v Holbeach A.
Division Five B: British School of Sport v Riverside Res, Kings Cliffe Res v AFC Orton, Leverington Sports A v Wisbech Town Acorns.
BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE
Horncastle v CGB Humbertherm, Louth v Wyberton, Market Rasen v Nettleham, Sleaford Res v Skegness.
TAYLORS SERVICE GARAGES BOSTON LEAGUE (2.30pm)
Taylors Garages Premier Division: Benington v Boston College, Coningsby v Skegness Res, Pointon v Old Leake.
Taylors Peugeot Division One: Fulbeckv Swineshead Res, Kirton Town v Fishtoft, Woodhall Spa v Freiston.
Taylors Ford Division Two: FC Hammers v Boston International, FC Wrangle v Coningsby Res, Fishtoft Res v Billinghay Res, Sibsey v Kirton Town Res.
Taylors Vauxhall Division Three: Leverton Sheepgate Res v Fosdyke Res, Wyberton A v Boston College Res.
Sharman Burgess Boston Sports Cup semi-finals (2pm): Swineshead v Billinghay, Wyberton Res v Spilsby.
Barclays Brokers Willoughby Cup semi-final (2pm): Friskney v Leverton Sheepgate (winners to play Swineshead).
HEREWARD TEAMWEAR & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH JUNIOR ALLIANCE
Under-7 Development Zone (10.30am): Bourne Red v Thorpe Wood Rangers, Holbeach Yellows v Riverside Purple, Malborne Rangers v IPTA, One Touch v Feeder, Park Farm Pumas Red v Bourne Claret, Parkside Red v Stamford, Spalding v Crowland, Werrington v Riverside Black.
Under-7 Development Zone (11.30am): Parkside Blue v ICA Sports Juventus.
Under-8 Development Zone (10.30am): Crowland v Pinchbeck Pumas, Glinton & Northborough Amber v Deeping Claret, Hampton Blue v Bourne Red, Hampton Royal v Sporting, ICA Sports Juventus v Phoenix Yellow, Netherton v Pinchbeck Predators, Oundle v Wittering Harriers, Parkside v Holbeach, Stamford Reds v Deeping Blues, Stamford White v Thorpe Wood Rangers.
Under-8 Development Zone (11.30am): Bourne Claret v Spalding, Bretton North End v Feeder Red, Glinton & Northborough Blue v Stanground Sports, IPTA v ICA Sports Napoli, One Touch v Feeder Blue, Park Farm Pumas Red v FC Peterborough, Stamford Yellows v Phoenix Red, Thurlby Tigers Orange v Hampton Navy, Werrington v Park Farm Pumas Black.
Under-9 Development Zone (10.30am): Bourne Red v Boston, Hampton v Stamford Yellows, Holbeach Yellow v Netherton, Parkside Yellow v IPTA, Riverside v Gunthorpe Harriers, Stanground Sports Purple v Wisbech St Mary Purple, Thurlby Tigers Black v Feeder Blue, Whittlesey Black v FC Peterborough.
Under-9 Development Zone (11.30am): Bourne Claret v Peterborough Northern Star White, Crowland v Feeder Red, Park Farm Pumas Red v Spalding Blue, Peterborough Northern Star Black v Thurlby Tigers Orange, Stanground Sports Black v Parkside Green, Wittering Harriers v Glinton & Northborough Blue.
Under-10 Development Zone (10.30am): Crowland v Wisbech St Mary Purple, Glinton & Northborough Amber v Ramsey Colts, Gunthorpe Harriers v Deeping Blues, One Touch v Blackstones, Park Farm Pumas Blue v Park Farm Pumas Black, Peterborough Northern Star Black v IPTA, Riverside Purple v Deeping Clarets, Spalding Blue v Bourne Claret, Stanground Sports v Parkside Red, Thorney Colts v FC Peterborough.
Under-10 Development Zone (11.30am): Hampton v Thorpe Wood Rangers, Holbeach Black v Boston, Netherton Falcons v Bretton North End, Park Farm Pumas Red v Peterborough Northern Star White, Parkside Blue v Glinton & Northborough Blue, Parkside Yellow v Bourne Red, Riverside Black v Stamford Reds, Spalding Yellow v Holbeach Yellow, Stamford Yellows v Werrington Blue, Wisbech St Mary Yellow v March Soccer School Blue.
S-TECH CAMBRIDGESHIRE GIRLS LEAGUE
Under-12B (10.30am): Melbourn Dynamos v Bourne, Milton v Plantation & Spartak Blue.
Under-14A (10.30am): Bourne v Linton Aztecs, Burwell Tigers v Bar Hill.
Under-14B (10.30am): Pinchbeck v March Soccer School, Ramsey v Holbeach, Royston v Priory Parkside.
SUNDAY
LINCOLNSHIRE FA CUP
Final (11am): Holbeach v The Notts (at Lincoln City).
SPALDING LEAGUE
Mont Pell Trophy final (10.30am): Mulberry v Jubilee (at Sir Halley Stewart Field).
DOUBLE G CLOTHING KING’S LYNN & DISTRICT LEAGUE (10.30am)
Division One: Clenchwarton v Macmillan, England’s Hope v CSKA Emneth, Maltings v CR Eastern Province.
Division Two: CSKA Emneth Res v Sutton St James, March Saracens v CSKA Res, Three Holes Tigers v West Winch William Burt.
S-TECH CAMBRIDGESHIRE WOMEN’S LEAGUE
Championship North (2pm): Hungate v Wisbech Town, March Town United v Swineshead, Wisbech St Mary v Boston.
HEREWARD TEAMWEAR & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH JUNIOR ALLIANCE
Under-11 Development Zone (10.30am): Glinton & Northborough Amber v Wisbech St Mary Purple, IPTA v Stamford Yellows, March Park Rangers v Parkside, Oundle v Hampton Blue, Park Farm Pumas Red v Netherton Wagtails, Pinchbeck Predators v Stamford Red, Thurlby Tigers v Glinton & Northborough Black.
Under-11 Development Zone (noon): One Touch v ICA Sports Napoli, Wisbech St Mary Yellow v Wisbech Town Acorns.
Under-11 Development Zone (2pm): Boston Black v Spalding White, Bourne Claret v Holbeach Reds, FC Peterborough v Feeder, Holbeach Blacks v Riverside Purple.
Under-11 League Cup group stages (2pm): Spalding Blue v Stanground Sports.
Under-12 Division One: One Touch v Hampton Royal (10.30am), Yaxley Blue v Feeder (noon).
Under-12 Division Two (10.30am): Glinton & Northborough Amber v Park Farm Pumas Red.
Under-12 Division Three: FC Peterborough v Oundle (10.30am), Bourne Claret v Peterborough Northern Star (noon), Gunthorpe Harriers Sky v Blackstones Green (2pm), March Soccer School v Stanground Sports (2pm).
Under-13 Division Two (10.30am): Wisbech St Mary v Hampton Blue.
Under-13 Division Three (noon): March Soccer School v Sawtry Colts Blue Sox.
Under-13 Division Four (2pm): Boston v FC Peterborough, Hampton Royals v Blackstones.
Under-14 Division One: Spalding Blue v Werrington Blue (10.30am), Deeping Claret v Park Farm Pumas Blue (2pm), Feeder v Netherton Phoenix (2pm).
Under-14 Division Three (10.30am): Wisbech Town Acorns v March Park Rangers Red.
PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT YOUTH LEAGUE
Under-15 Division One (10.30pm): March Soccer School v Glinton & Northborough Amber, Peterborough Northern Star v Blackstones.
Under-15 Division Two: Deeping v Wisbech St Mary (10.30am), Glinton & Northborough Blue/Black v Oundle (10.30am), Hungate Green v Werrington (10.30am), Phoenix v Langtoft (2pm), Riverside v Stamford (2pm).
Under-15 Division Three (10.30am): Thurlby Tigers v Feeder.
Under-16 Division One: Stanground Sports v Malborne (10.30am), Feeder v Peterborough Northern Star Blue (12.30pm), Spalding v Deeping (2pm).
Under-16 Division Two (10.30am): Glinton & Northborough Blue v Pinchbeck, Leverington Sports v Thorpe Wood Rangers, Peterborough Northern Star Red v Blackstones.
Under-16 Division Three (10.30am): Hempsted v Thurlby Tigers.
Under-18 Division One (10.30am): Blackstones v Ketton, Bourne Red v Deeping Blue.
Under-18 Division Two (2pm): Bourne Claret v Glinton & Northborough Blue, Whittlesey Black v Yaxley Lynx.
Under-18 Division Three (2pm): Deeping Claret v Yaxley Blue, Oundle v Thurlby Tigers.
PFA UNDER-15 CUP
Final (10.30am): Leverington Sports v Peterborough Sports (at Yaxley).
PFA UNDER-18 CUP
Final (2pm): Peterborough Northern Star v March Soccer School (at Yaxley).
TUESDAY
EVO-STIK NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE
First Division South: AFC Rushden & Diamonds v Stocksbridge Park Steels, Carlton v Stamford, Newcastle v Lincoln, Shaw Lane v Witton, Spalding v Basford.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Reserve Division: Newport Pagnell v Whitworth, Raunds v Olney.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE
Premier Division: Peterborough Sports Res v Pinchbeck, Stamford Lions v Ketton (6.30pm).
BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE
Sleaford Sports Amateurs v Wyberton.
TAYLORS SERVICE GARAGES BOSTON LEAGUE
Target Newspapers Challenge Cup final (7pm): Fishtoft v Wyberton A (at Boston Town).
WEDNESDAY
EVO-STIK NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE
First Division South: Northwich v Loughborough Dynamo.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Reserve Division: Rothwell Corinthians v Irchester.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE
Premier Division: Netherton v Langtoft.
Veteran Division One: Long Sutton v FC Peterborough.
BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE
Market Rasen v CGB Humbertherm.
TAYLORS SERVICE GARAGES BOSTON LEAGUE (6.30pm)
Taylors Garages Premier Division: Benington v Spilsby, Billinghay v Leverton Sheepgate, Pointon v Swineshead.
Taylors Peugeot Division One: Old Doningtonians v FC Kirton.
PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT YOUTH LEAGUE
Under-18 Division One (6pm): Bourne Red v Blackstones.