FOOTBALL: Your guide to all the games

This week’s fixtures - support your local team!
THURSDAY
HEREWARD TEAMWEAR & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH JUNIOR ALLIANCE
Under-11 Medal Competition (6pm): Gunthorpe Harriers v FC Peterborough.
FRIDAY
EVO-STIK NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE
First Division South: Romulus v Belper.
SATURDAY
EVO-STIK NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE
First Division South: AFC Rushden & Diamonds v Shaw Lane, Basford v Market Drayton, Carlton v Witton, Kidsgrove v Bedworth, Leek v Chasetown, Lincoln v Rugby, Newcastle v Loughborough Dynamo, Northwich v Stocksbridge Park Steels, Sheffield v Stamford, Spalding v Gresley.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division: Cogenhoe v Harrowby, Deeping v Leicester Nirvana, Newport Pagnell v Holbeach, Sleaford v Eynesbury, Wisbech v Oadby.
Division One: Long Buckby v Melton, Lutterworth v Rushden & Higham, Potton v Bourne, Raunds v Burton Park Wanderers, Stewarts & Lloyds v Olney.
Reserve Division: Blackstones v ON Chenecks, Bourne v Thrapston, Eynesbury v Bugbrooke St Michaels, Irchester v Raunds, Olney v Desborough, Whitworth v Newport Pagnell.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE
Premier Division (2pm): Holbeach Res v Wisbech Res, Langtoft v Crowland, Moulton Harrox v Deeping Res, Peterborough ICA Sports v Pinchbeck, Peterborough Sports Res v Thorney, Uppingham v AFC Stanground Sports.
Division One (2pm): Baston v Moulton Harrox Res, Glinton & Northborough v Spalding Res, Oundle v Wittering Harriers, Riverside v Oakham Res, Stamford Belvedere v Peterborough Polonia, Whittlesey Res v Sutton Bridge.
Division Two (2pm): Crowland Res v AFC Stanground Sports Res, Ketton Res v Peterborough ICA Sports Res, Leverington Sports Res v Langtoft Res, Netherton A v Tydd St Mary, Parkway Eagles v Spalding Town, Pinchbeck Res v Stamford Lions Res.
Division Three (2pm): Brotherhood Sports v Oundle Res, Eye v Bretton North End, FC Peterborough v Thorpe Wood Rangers, Rutland DR v AFC Stanground Sports A, Sawtry Res v Uppingham Res, Stilton Res v Stamford Belvedere Res, Sutton Bridge Res v Farcet.
Division Four (2pm): AFC Stanground Sports B v Holbeach Bank Res, Cardea v Long Sutton Res, Feeder Soccer v FC Peterborough Res, Huntingdon Rovers v Whittlesey Coates C, Stamford Lions A v Netherton B, Tydd St Mary Res v Premiair, Wittering Harriers Res v Parkside.
Division Five (2pm): AFC Orton v Wisbech Town Acorns, Eunice Huntingdon v Feeder Soccer Res, Holbeach A v Kings Cliffe Res, Leverington Sports A v Glinton & Northborough Res, Orton Rangers v Riverside Res, Peterborough NECI v British School of Sports.
President Premier Shield second round (1.30pm): Stamford Lions v Netherton.
Chairman Championship Shield first round (1.30pm): Kings Cliffe v Warboys, Long Sutton v Netherton Res.
League Cup first round (1.30pm): Whaplode Drove v Ramsey Res.
BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE
CGB Humbertherm v Sleaford Res, Cleethorpes DS v Sleaford Sports Amateurs, Grimsby Borough Res v Hykeham, Horncastle v Nettleham, Immingham v Wyberton, Lincoln Moorlands Railway v Brigg Res, Skegness v Market Rasen.
Challenge Cup second round (2.30pm): Harrowby Res v Louth.
TAYLORS SERVICE GARAGES BOSTON LEAGUE
Sharman Burgess Sports Cup first round (2pm): Boston Titans v Northgate Olympic, Holbeach Bank v Fulbeck, Kirton Town v Fishtoft, Old Doningtonians v Park, Woodhall Spa v FC Kirton.
Taylors Garages Premier Division (2.30pm): Billinghay v Skegness Res, Coningsby v Benington, Pointon v Spilsby, Ruskington v Boston College, Swineshead v Old Leake, Wyberton Res v Leverton SFC.
Taylors Peugeot Division One (2.30pm): AFC Tetford v Swineshead Res, Freiston v Fosdyke, Friskney v Railway.
Taylors Ford Division Two (2.30pm): Boston International v FC Wrangle, East Coast v Coningsby Res, FC Hammers v Billinghay Res, Fishtoft Res v Swineshead A, Sibsey v Pointon Res, Spilsby Res v Kirton Town Res.
Taylors Vauxhall Division Three (2.30pm): Boston Athletic v Wyberton A, Boston College Res v Old Doningtonians Res, Fosdyke Res v Spalding Harriers, Mareham v Leverton Res.
HEREWARD TEAMWEAR & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH JUNIOR ALLIANCE
Under-7 Development Zone (10.30am): Crowland v Bourne Red, Holbeach Yellows v Riverside Black, IPTA v ICA Sports, One Touch v Bourne Claret, Parkside Red v Peterborough Forres, Spalding v Malborne, Werrington v Stamford.
Under-7 Development Zone (11.30am): Park Farm Pumas Black v Feeder Soccer, Park Farm Pumas Red v Thorpe Wood Rangers, Parkside Blue v Riverside Purple.
Under-8 Development Zone (10.30am): Glinton & Northborough Amber v Bourne Red, Hampton Royal v Phoenix Yellow, ICA Sports Juventus v Stamford Yellows, Netherton v Oundle, Park Farm Pumas Red v Sporting, Peterborough Zakuani v Thorpe Wood Rangers, Pinchbeck Pumas v Bourne Claret, Wittering Harriers v Parkside.
Under-8 Development Zone (11.30am): Bretton North End v Phoenix Red, FC Peterborough v Park Farm Pumas Black, Feeder Soccer Red v Hampton Blue, Glinton & Northborough Blue v Deeping Claret, Hampton Navy v Feeder Soccer Blue, Holbeach v Crowland, IPTA v Peterborough McCann, One Touch v ICA Sports Napoli, Peterborough Boyd v Deeping Blues, Pinchbeck Predators v Thurlby Tigers Orange, Spalding v Thurlby Tigers Black, Werrington v Stamford.
Under-9 Development Zone (10.30am): Boston v Bourne Red, Deeping Clarets v Holbeach Yellow, Glinton & Northborough Amber v Deeping Blues, Hampton v IPTA, Oundle Blue v Netherton Red, Park Farm Pumas Black v Glinton & Northborough Blue, Parkside Green v Riverside, Parkside Yellow v Feeder Soccer Blue, Peterborough Northern Star White v Oundle White, Phoenix v Stamford Reds, Rippingale & Folkingham v Holbeach Black, Stanground Sports Black v Thorpe Wood Rangers, Thurlby Tigers Black v Stamford Yellows, Whittlesey Black v Feeder Soccer Red.
Under-9 Development Zone (11.30am): Bourne Claret v Spalding Blue, Crowland v FC Peterborough, Gunthorpe Harriers v Peterborough Northern Star Black, Park Farm Pumas Red v Stanground Sports Purple, Spalding Orange v Thurlby Tigers Orange, Werrington v Wisbech St Mary Purple, Wittering Harriers v One Touch.
Under-10 Development Zone (10am): Ramsey Colts v Hampton.
Under-10 Development Zone (10.30am): Boston Ladies/Girls v Stamford Reds, FC Peterborough v Wisbech St Mary Purple, Feeder Soccer v Thorpe Wood Rangers, Glinton & Northborough Amber v Thurlby Tigers, Gunthorpe Harriers v Stamford Yellows, IPTA v Wittering Harriers, One Touch v Crowland, Park Farm Pumas Black v Bretton North End, Parkside Red v Oundle, Riverside Purple v Parkside Blue, Spalding Girls v Bourne Red, Stanground Sports v Parkside Yellow, Thorney Colts v Holbeach Yellow, Werrington Blue v Park Farm Pumas Red.
Under-10 Development Zone (11.30am): Bourne Claret v Peterborough Northern Star White, Deeping Clarets v Wisbech St Mary Yellow, Glinton & Northborough Blue v Spalding Yellow, Holbeach Black v Boston, March Soccer School Blue v Peterborough Northern Star Black, Netherton Falcons v Blackstones, Riverside Black v Park Farm Pumas Blue, Werrington Red v Deeping Blues.
S-TECH CAMBRIDGESHIRE WOMEN’S & GIRLS LEAGUE (10.30am)
Under-14A: Burwell Tigers v Bourne, Cambridge City v Bar Hill, Isleham v St Ives Rangers, Linton Aztecs v Newmarket.
Under-14B: Histon Hornets v Comberton Crusaders, Holbeach v Cambourne, Pinchbeck v Ramsey.
Under-16B: March Park Rangers v Bourne, Melbourn Dynamos v Bottisham, Milton v Stukeley Meadows, Royston v Sawtry, Sawston v Swavesey Spartans.
SUNDAY
SPALDING LEAGUE (10.30am)
Holbeach v South Holland Clarets, Sutton Bridge v Mulberry, Swineshead v Jubilee.
John Chappell Shield first round first leg: Pinchbeck v Punchbowl Tigers.
DOUBLE G CLOTHING KING’S LYNN & DISTRICT LEAGUE (10.30am)
Division One: CSKA v Heacham, England’s Hope v CR Eastern, Old White Bell v Clenchwarton, West Lynn Wanderers v Maltings.
Division Two: CSKA Res v Tydd St Mary, March Saracens v Sutton St James, Shouldham v Cska Young Boys, West Winch William Burt v Three Holes Tigers.
S-TECH CAMBRIDGESHIRE WOMEN’S & GIRLS LEAGUE
Premiership (2pm): Cambridge United Res v Bourne, Netherton v St Ives, Park v Bar Hill.
HEREWARD TEAMWEAR & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH JUNIOR ALLIANCE
Under-11 Medal Competition (10am): Oundle v Feeder Soccer.
Under-11 Medal Competition (10.30am): Bourne Reds v Glinton & Northborough Amber, IPTA v Yaxley, March Park Rangers v Wisbech Town Acorns, Netherton Ravens v Riverside Purple, One Touch v Stamford Red, Park Farm Pumas Red v Parkside, Pinchbeck Predators v Holbeach Yellows, Werrington v Hampton Blue.
Under-11 Medal Competition (noon): Boston v Spalding White, ICA Sports Napoli v Stanground Sports, March Soccer School Blue v Holbeach Reds, Wisbech St Mary Yellow v Holbeach Blacks.
Under-11 Medal Competition (2pm): Boston v Deeping Clarets, Netherton Wagtails v Hampton Royal, Spalding Blue v Bourne Claret, Stamford Yellows v Thurlby Tigers, Wisbech St Mary Purple v March Town Athletic.
Under-12 Division One: Boston v Deeping Blues (10.30am), Netherton v Stamford (10.30am), One Touch v Riverside (noon), Feeder Soccer v Hampton Royal (2pm).
Under-12 Division Two: Glinton & Northborough Black v Whittlesey Reds (10.30am), March Town Athletic v Glinton & Northborough Amber (10.30am), Park Farm Pumas Red v Spalding Blue (10.30am), Holbeach Yellow v Thurlby Tigers (2pm).
Under-12 Division Three: Blackstones Green v Gunthorpe Harriers Sky (10.30am), Stanground Sports v March Soccer School (10.30am), Wisbech St Mary v Glinton & Northborough Blue (10.30am), Oundle v Crowland (11.30am), FC Peterborough v Peterborough Northern Star (noon).
Under-12 Division Four: Park Farm Pumas Black v Gunthorpe Harriers Navy (10.30am), Park Farm Pumas Blue v Malborne (noon), Spalding Orange v Boston Ladies/Girls (noon), Parkside v Blackstones Black (2pm).
Under-13 Division One: One Touch v Yaxley White (10.30am), Whittlesey Blue v Stamford (10.30am), Deeping Blue v Baston (2pm).
Under-13 Division Two (10.30am): Bourne v Hampton Blue, Crowland v Riverside, Glinton & Northborough Amber v Werrington, Holbeach v Hempsted, Wisbech St Mary v Leverington Sports.
Under-13 Division Three: Malborne v Stanground Sports (10.30am), Yaxley Black v Spalding Orange (10.30am), Oundle v Sawtry Colts Blue Sox (noon).
Under-13 Division Four: JFC Boston v Boston Community (10.30am), Blackstones v Spalding Blue (noon), FC Peterborough v Rippingale & Folkingham (2pm), Hampton Royals v Whittlesey Red (2pm).
Under-14 Division One: Netherton Phoenix v Deeping Claret (noon), Wisbech St Mary v Colsterworth Colts (noon), Holbeach Yellow v Werrington Blue (2pm).
Under-14 Division Two (noon): Deeping Blue v Peterborough Northern Star.
Under-14 Blue Division (4.15pm): Stamford Reds v Stamford Yellow.
Under-14 Red Division: March Park Rangers Red v Holbeach Black (10.30am), Netherton Hawks v Whittlesey (10.30am), Thurlby Tigers v Werrington Red (2pm).
PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT YOUTH LEAGUE
Under-15 Knockout Cup (10.30am): Glinton & Northborough Blue/Black v Bourne Red, March Park Rangers v Netherton.
Under-15 Knockout Cup (1.30pm): Bourne Claret v Deeping, Crowland v Blackstones, Glinton & Northborough Amber v Wisbech St Mary, Gunthorpe Harriers Sky v Whittlesey, Hungate Rovers Green v Thurlby Tigers, Langtoft v Feeder Soccer, Leverington Sports v Peterborough Northern Star, Oundle v Thorney Colts, Peterborough Sports v Werrington, Pinchbeck v Spalding, Rippingale & Folkingham v March Soccer School, Riverside v Gunthorpe Harriers Navy, Stamford v Phoenix.
Under-16 Knockout Cup (10.30am): Peterborough Northern Star Blue v Feeder Soccer.
Under-16 Knockout Cup (1.30pm): Boston v Gonerby, Ketton v Holbeach, Pinchbeck v Blackstones, Stanground Sports v Hampton, Thorpe Wood Rangers v Glinton & Northborough Blue, Thurlby Tigers v Hempsted.
Under-18 Knockout Cup (10am): Yaxley Blue v Spalding Orange.
Under-18 Knockout Cup (1.30pm): Bourne Blue v Wisbech Town Acorns, Glinton & Northborough Blue v Bourne Claret, March Soccer School v Glinton & Northborough Amber, Netherton Blue Jays v Deeping Blue, Oakham v Hungate, Peterborough Sports v Glinton & Northborough Black, Ryhall v Peterborough Northern Star, Wisbech St Mary v Bourne Red, Wittering Harriers v Ketton.
Under-18 Division Three (2pm): Deeping Claret v Oundle.
LINCOLNSHIRE FA UNDER-16 CUP
First round (1pm): Spalding v Wyberton.
MONDAY
EVO-STIK NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE
First Division South: Basford v Leek.
TUESDAY
EVO-STIK NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE
First Division South: AFC Rushden & Diamonds v Romulus, Bedworth v Stamford, Carlton v Gresley, Lincoln v Sheffield, Loughborough Dynamo v Belper, Market Drayton v Chasetown, Newcastle v Witton, Spalding v Rugby, Stocksbridge Park Steels v Shaw Lane.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division: Deeping v Peterborough Northern Star, Eynesbury v Huntingdon, Harborough v Leicester Nirvana, Harrowby v Holbeach, Kirby Muxloe v Sileby, Oadby v Desborough, Peterborough Sports v Wellingborough, Rothwell Corinthians v Newport Pagnell.
Reserve Division: Irchester v Bugbrooke St Michaels, Olney v Raunds, Potton v Whitworth.
WEDNESDAY
EVO-STIK NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE
First Division South: Northwich v Kidsgrove.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division: ON Chenecks v Cogenhoe, Sleaford v Yaxley.
Reserve Division: Blackstones v Rothwell Corinthians, Thrapston v Desborough.
BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE
Challenge Cup second round: Brigg Res v Market Rasen.