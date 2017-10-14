FOOTBALL: Wins for Spalding United, Deeping Rangers and Pinchbeck United

Have your say

Skipper David Burton-Jones got the late winner for Deeping Rangers which ended Newport Pagnell Town’s unbeaten start to the league season.

The Clarets came from behind twice against the Swans at the Haydon Whitham Stadium on Saturday.

Josh Winters put the visitors in front after seven minutes but Dan Schiavi levelled just before the break.

Harry Stratton made it 2-1 to Newport Pagnell, only for Jason Kilbride to hit the second equaliser only six minutes after coming on.

Burton-Jones’ goal earned victory which puts Deeping up to fifth place in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division.

However, Holbeach United’s bid for a ninth successive win was ended in a 2-0 defeat at Rothwell Corinthians.

Ollie Maltby’s 14th-minute penalty proved enough for Pinchbeck United to take three points from Long Buckby.

The Knights’ first home-and-away double since promotion sends them up to second spot in Division One.

Eddie McDonald’s late leveller earned a 1-1 draw for Bourne Town at home to Thrapston Town.

Jamie Jackson fired a hat-trick as Spalding United beat 10-man Sheffield in the Evo-Stik South.