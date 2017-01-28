FOOTBALL: Wins for Spalding United, Deeping Rangers and Holbeach United

Spalding United and Deeping Rangers both came from behind to pick up three more points on Saturday.

The Tulips trailed to Joshua Ruff’s 28th-minute strike for Chasetown at the Sir Halley Stewart Field.

But they levelled eight minutes later as Lee Beeson converted a penalty following a foul on Leon Mettam.

Beeson was on the spot again midway through the second half after Jordan Lemon had been tripped.

Spalding stay in second place, six points behind Shaw Lane at the top of the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League First Division South.

Meanwhile, Deeping are also second in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division.

Chasetown striker Mitchell Piggon is sent off for a second bookable offence

James Hill-Seeks put Peterborough Northern Star in front but skipper David Burton-Jones equalised after the interval.

Jason Kilbride made it 2-1 and Tom Waumsley was also on target to wrap up the away win.

Holbeach emphatically ended a run of five successive defeats with a 9-0 home victory over Harrowby United.

Josh Ford struck twice in the first two minutes and went on to complete his hat-trick before the break.

Ollie Pinner’s volley made it 3-0 and Dan Jenkins got the Tigers’ fifth goal at the end of the first half.

Spencer Tinkler added a second-half treble and Zak Munton completed the rout.

EVO-STIK NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE

First Division South: AFC Rushden & Diamonds 4 Loughborough Dynamo 0, Basford 1 Witton 2, Bedworth 2 Leek 1, Carlton 1 Shaw Lane 5, Lincoln 2 Kidsgrove 3, Market Drayton 2 Gresley 1, Newcastle 0 Sheffield 1, Spalding 2 Chasetown 1, Stamford 0 Belper 1.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Boston 1 Rothwell Corinthians 1, Cogenhoe 3 Yaxley 0, Desborough 3 Sleaford 2, Holbeach 9 Harrowby 0, Huntingdon 0 Oadby 2, Peterborough Northern Star 1 Deeping 3, Peterborough Sports 4 Kirby Muxloe 1, Sileby 3 Wellingborough 0, Wisbech 1 ON Chenecks 3.

Division One: Burton Park Wanderers 0 Potton 6, Irchester 3 Rushden & Higham 2, Melton 1 Long Buckby 2, Olney 2 Raunds 1, Stewarts & Lloyds 0 Blackstones 2, Thrapston 1 Buckingham 4, Woodford 2 Lutterworth 11.

Reserve Division: Blackstones 1 Desborough 3, Eynesbury 8 Peterborough Northern Star 1, ON Chenecks 0 Cogenhoe 1, Potton 1 Bugbrooke St Michaels 0, Raunds 4 Harborough 2, Rothwell Corinthians 4 Bourne 0.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: AFC Stanground Sports 2 Wisbech Res 7, Deeping Res 1 Peterborough Sports Res 7, Langtoft 2 Moulton Harrox 2, Peterborough ICA Sports 6 Crowland 0, Pinchbeck 6 Stilton 0, Uppingham 0 Thorney 0.

Division One: Glinton & Northborough 2 Stamford Belvedere 4, Moulton Harrox Res 5 Netherton Res 0, Oakham Res 2 Whittlesey Res 3, Oundle 6 Riverside 0, Peterborough Polonia 1 Spalding Res 1, Warboys 5 Sutton Bridge 0, Wittering Harriers 7 Baston 3.

Division Two: Crowland Res 1 Ramsey 6, Ketton Res 1 Netherton A 3, Leverington Sports Res 5 Tydd St Mary 1, Spalding Town 4 Langtoft Res 3, Whittlesey A 5 Parkway Eagles 1.

Division Three: AFC Stanground Sports A 0 Bretton North End 6, Brotherhood Sports 9 Uppingham Res 3, Farcet 1 Oundle Res 3, Rutland DR 1 Eye 8, Stamford Belvedere Res 1 FC Peterborough 0, Thorpe Wood Rangers 3 Whittlesey B 2.

Division Four: FC Peterborough Res 2 Wittering Harriers Res 2, Feeder 2 Whaplode Drove 2, Holbeach Bank 2 Stamford Lions A 0, Huntingdon Rovers 3 Parkside 3, Long Sutton Res 1 Premiair 5, Tydd St Mary Res 7 Netherton B 2, Whittlesey C 0 AFC Stanground Sports B 2.

Division Five A: Eunice Huntingdon 5 Orton Rangers 0, Holbeach A 7 Feeder Res 0.

Division Five B: AFC Orton 1 Wisbech Town Acorns 2, Leverington Sports A 2 Kings Cliffe Res 4.

Intermediate Shield quarter-final: AFC Stanground Sports Res 5 Sawtry Res 4 (aet).

BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE

Harrowby Res 3 Brigg Res 7, Hykeham 2 Louth 1, Market Rasen 0 Ruston Sports 0, Nettleham 0 Horncastle 1, Skegness 9 CGB Humbertherm 0, Sleaford Sports Amateurs 2 Grimsby Borough Res 0, Sleaford Town Res 1 Immingham 7, Wyberton 1 Lincoln Moorlands Railway 2.

TAYLORS SERVICE GARAGES BOSTON LEAGUE

Taylors Garages Premier Division: Benington 1 Coningsby 1.

Taylors Peugeot Division One: Freiston 2 Kirton Town 3, Railway 0 Fishtoft 0, Swineshead Res 8 Fosdyke 0.

Taylors Ford Division Two: FC Wrangle 10 Billinghay Res 1, Kirton Town Res 0 Spilsby Res 2, Park 1 Coningsby Res 2, Pointon Res 4 Sibsey 3.

Taylors Vauxhall Division Three: Boston Athletic 5 Old Doningtonians Res 4, Boston College Res 0 Holbeach Bank 2, Fosdyke Res 1 Benington Res 3.

Sharman Burgess Sports Cup third round: FC Hammers 1 Fulbeck 4, Horncastle Res 2 Friskney 3, Leverton Sheepgate 4 Ruskington 0, Old Doningtonians 1 Billinghay 0, Old Leake 0 Woodhall Spa 1, Skegness Res 1 Swineshead 4, Spilsby 4 Boston College 1, Wyberton Res 5 Boston International 2.