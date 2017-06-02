FOOTBALL: Whitehead wants to reach goals with Spalding United

Nathan Whitehead expects to achieve his ambitions by helping Spalding United to rewrite their history.

The 27-year-old midfielder has agreed a contract to stay with the Tulips in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League First Division South.

And he feels confident that the club can earn promotion for their highest-ever place in the non-League pyramid.

Whitehead said: “I’m 100 per cent committed to the cause next season and I’m happy that the club have also given me something back with a contract.

“We all want to go one step better than last season.

“Most of the squad will be staying together, we’re good mates and I get on really well with Chris Rawlinson.

I have a desire to play at a higher level – no doubt about that. But I feel I’ve got a chance of achieving that here. Nathan Whitehead

“This summer I’ve spoken to a lot of managers and my friends in the game to get some advice.

“It’s not very often that you get a team spirit like we’ve developed at Spalding.

“I’m in a car school with Conor Higginson, Jordan Lemon and Matt Varley who are all close mates now.

“I have a desire to play at a higher level – no doubt about that.

“But I feel I’ve got a chance of achieving that here. We all want to finish off what we had started last season.

“I’ll achieve my goals and I’d prefer to do that with these lads at Spalding.

“After the heartache of losing the play-off final, we’ve kept most of the squad and the manager has brought in a few signings as well.

“I know Gary King from our time together at Lincoln United.

“Although we can never replace Nathan Stainfield, we have brought in Ellis Humble who helped Scarborough Athletic to qualify for the play-offs at the same level.

“There will be some big teams in our division and I’m sure we will be among the favourites for promotion.

“We can take that on board and deal with any pressure.

“There was no expectation last season. But I feel that I play better when you know you have to keep up the standards. It’s a positive thing rather than being a negative one.

“These lads know what it takes and hopefully we can get off to a good start again.

“We know where we went wrong in November. If we had kept our early form going, it could have been different and we might have gone up without the promotion play-offs.

“We’ll learn from that by remembering that even if you are not winning games, you have to make sure you are not losing.”

Tulips manager Rawlinson said: “Nathan had a few offers from the league above and clubs closer to home so it’s a massive coup to keep him on board.

“He’s highly rated and we’re delighted that he has signed a contract to show his commitment to the club as well.

“We have other strikers in the squad but we know he gives us another option of playing up front if needed.

“He could also play as a holding midfielder with Varley and Lee Beeson or in a more advanced role within a three-man midfield.”