FOOTBALL: Wells is one away from golden boot

Bradley Wells finished the league campaign just one goal behind Shaw Lane striker Gavin Allott in the race for the golden boot.

A hat-trick on Saturday took his tally to 25 goals in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League First Division South.

Wells added four goals in cup competitions but didn’t take any penalties to boost the total.

Spalding United manager Chris Rawlinson said: “He put three goals away on Saturday – but he could have scored six, to be honest.

“Fair play to Bradley for reaching 29 goals this season.

“He’s got a lot of accolades and, if he listened to me more often, I think that he would be even better! He needs to keep working hard on the pitch.

“I was pleased with the way Leon Mettam linked up with Bradley.

“We know that Leon is not going to be able to play off the shoulder of the last defender any more.”

Spalding seem certain to stick with a traditional 4-4-2 formation for Tuesday night’s play-off semi-final at home to Stocksbridge Park Steels.

However, Rawlinson took a chance to experiment during the first half against bottom team Northwich Victoria.

He added: “We wanted to try something different and it was an opportunity to do that.

“I felt it worked to a certain degree then we went back to what we had been doing. I had seen enough by half-time but we know we can do something else if we need to.

“It was a really difficult day as we couldn’t move from third place and Northwich had already been relegated.

“The boys had Tuesday night on their minds, of course, and I thought we could have won by more.

“It was disappointing to concede a late goal but these things can happen.

“We finished on 79 points and a lot of clubs couldn’t even get close to that total.

“After the game, I told the players that it has been a wonderful achievement this season from everyone who has been on the pitch, along with the club’s management team of Dave Frecklington, Terry Fleming, Kevin Ward, Kevin Wright and Bob Don-Duncan.

“We set out a three-year plan for promotion when we took over last summer.

“I agreed with Dave that we had a chance this season with these players. We got off to a great start and we never looked back.

“In the past, the club have chucked a lot of money at this with a bigger budget.”