FOOTBALL: ‘We won convincingly without being brilliant’

Holbeach United boss Seb Hayes was “very happy” to make progress in the Buildbase FA Vase thanks to five goals in the second half.

The Tigers knocked out Pinchbeck United at the Sir Halley Stewart Field on Friday to book a home tie against Fakenham Town or Huntingdon Town.

Holbeach United had plenty to celebrate on Friday night

Mitch Griffiths, George Zuerner, Joe Braithwaite, Charley Sanders and Jordan Keeble were on target in a ruthless display.

Hayes said: “We had a hard week and it showed in the first half.

“A lot of players are carrying knocks so we set up to be rigid with Sanders at the back.

“Apart from three chances, they didn’t hurt us and we put a lot of decent balls into the box.

“I thought it was pretty even then we got on top when we changed it for the second half.

“Sanders went up front and we played with width. It was one-way traffic in the second half.

“They tried to get under our skin by speaking to Sanders earlier in the day and they didn’t show any class doing that.

“We were up for it before that happened and it motivated us even more.

“I don’t think they created anything in the second half.

“We won convincingly without being brilliant. I was pleased to see how ruthless we were.

“I didn’t need to shout and scream at half-time because the lads said it was not good enough.

“We didn’t deal with Corey Kingston’s pace but we nullified that in the second half.

“They dropped off and let us have more space. We really hurt them so I’m very happy to get through.

“We want to go far in this competition after a mini cup final in the FA Cup at Grantham Town when we tested ourselves.

“We let ourselves down for half an hour in the league defeat at Deeping Rangers but we learned the lesson from that night.”

Sanders and Dan Dougill are suspended for Tuesday night’s trip to Boston Town in the Lincolnshire FA Senior Trophy.

Hayes is hoping right-back Oliver Medwynter will recover from an injury which forced him off against Pinchbeck.

Joe Smith, Jonny Allen and Lewis Leckie should be back in the Tigers’ squad.