FOOTBALL: ‘We were rubbish’ admits Holbeach United boss

Holbeach United’s eight-game winning run was ended in a poor performance.

The Tigers slipped down to eighth place as a goal in each half from Jordan Henson and Louis O’Dell made it seven matches unbeaten for Rothwell Corinthians.

Boss Seb Hayes said: “We were rubbish.

“Defensively we’ve given away a few goals in the last three or four games so this had been coming.

“But we were lazy with no work-rate. We were outworked and outbattled.

“I said before the game that going to Rothwell is the kind of place where winning runs come to an end if you are not right at it.

“They managed the game brilliantly, slowed it down and we were never able to get going.

“They had two chances and took both of them on the break. We had one shot on target and that came in the 90th minute.

“I’m not moaning about Rothwell Corinthians because they were well organised and they knew what they were doing.

“Maybe there was complacency and over-confidence settling in where we didn’t think we needed to do as much.

“When you are on winning runs, you need that hunger to keep working hard.

“We prepared well and knew what we needed to do. We showed respect to Rothwell Corinthians and if we had matched their work-rate, we could have nicked a goalless draw.

“It wasn’t like Rothwell Corinthians outplayed us. They did the horrible things well for the whole game.”

Holbeach have a chance to put it right back home on Wednesday night against Deeping Rangers in the Lincolnshire FA Senior Trophy quarter-final.

Oliver Medwynter and Will Bird will be back in the Tigers’ squad but new signing Luke Avis is cup-tied.