FOOTBALL: ‘We were lucky it was only 5-0 - we were terrible’

Have your say

Seb Hayes felt frustrated and angry after Holbeach United’s humiliating defeat.

The Tigers trailed 4-0 at half-time as they crashed out of the Buildbase FA Vase away to lower-level side Walsall Wood.

Hayes admitted: “We were caught out massively by the injury situation but we can’t accept performances like that – we were terrible.

“We were under-strength and you can’t go into an away game of that magnitude in a national competition with so many players missing.

“We had managed to pick up some good results during that spell with suspensions and injuries.

“But the worst thing was how we lost this game. We had no work-rate or fighting spirit.

We let ourselves down as a club along with the league and our supporters who had a wasted trip. Seb Hayes

“We travelled for two-and-a-half hours on the coach but the game was over inside 15 minutes.

“You are always going to lose games at some stage. But we went to pieces and rolled over on Saturday. We were lucky it was only 5-0.

“Although Walsall Wood are at Step Six, I think they would be a top-four team in our division.

“We were gutted because we are used to playing sides like them.

“They played long diagonal balls and they were direct. They took their chances but we sat too deep and invited pressure.

“The first penalty was not a foul as Joe Braithwaite won the ball.

“The second penalty was outside the box but before we knew it, we were 3-0 down.

“We made poor decisions and looked lethargic. Only a couple of players were at their best and the rest were dire.

“However, I won’t lose faith or belief in this group because we had lost once in 15 games until now.

“We never looked like we would score on Saturday and we didn’t show what we are all about.

“Our league is better than that and we didn’t represent the UCL at all.

“We let ourselves down as a club along with the league and our supporters who had a wasted trip.”