FOOTBALL: ‘We’ve got to dig in and work hard to keep our form going’

Holbeach United manager Seb Hayes expects another battle on Saturday.

The Tigers are chasing a ninth successive win at Rothwell Corinthians in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League’s Premier Division.

Holbeach moved one point above the Northamptonshire side into seventh spot thanks to Wednesday’s 2-1 home victory over Boston Town.

With four of the top six sides playing each other, it could be a chance to close the gap.

Hayes said: “It’s another tough one.

“Rothwell Corinthians beat St Andrews 4-1 on Tuesday and they are a different side at home. It’s not the best pitch in the league with a slope down it.

“We’ve got to dig in and work hard to keep our form going.

“It will be another scrappy game but hopefully we can make it nine wins on the spin.”

Former Deeping Rangers midfielder Luke Avis will start Saturday’s game after being an unused substitute in midweek.

He is ineligible for home ties in the Lincolnshire FA Senior Trophy and Buildbase FA Vase next week.

Charley Sanders (suspension), Jordan Keeble (broken wrist) and Oliver Medwynter (unavailable) will miss the trip to Seargents Lawn.

Goals from Spencer Tinkler and Mitch Griffiths secured victory against Boston who took an early lead at Carter’s Park.

Hayes added: “We had spoken before the game in the changing room about how it was set up to be scrappy and that’s exactly what it was.

“We went with the 4-4-1-1 system which becomes 4-5-1 without the ball because we knew it was going to be horrible out there.

“To be honest, it was a rubbish game and I feel sorry for 141 people who paid to watch it.

“We had to win and it’s pleasing for me because they beat us twice last season and bullied us each time.

“We are mindful of that now and in two games this season, they haven’t been able to rough us up.

“We are a different side with more character. They back each other and it’s all about the squad because we are playing a lot of games.

“We’ll keep sticking together, as we showed going 1-0 down against Boston with a terrible goal to give away.

“We know what went wrong and we should have done better.

“After that, Boston didn’t create many chances apart from the penalty which was a great save by Rick Drury.

“That was his third penalty save and he’s getting back to how he was playing a couple of years ago.

“Drury and the back four have lots of UCL experience and quality.

“It was important that we equalised quickly and then we put them under pressure to get another win.”