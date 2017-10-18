FOOTBALL: ‘We should have put this game out of sight’ admits Rawlinson

Boss Chris Rawlinson felt satisified with the display – despite Spalding United’s early exit from the Integro League Cup.

The Tulips conceded a stoppage-time equaliser then lost on penalties to Gresley on Tuesday night.

Rawlinson said: “It was deja vu because we didn’t take our chances when we should have put this game out of sight.

“We might have seen it out if we hadn’t put on those under-21 players. But it was all about seeing whether they can play at this standard.

“Gresley chose to leave their star names on the bench and bring them on at 1-0 down which is their prerogative.

“Ryan Robbins popped up with the equaliser but we could have dealt with it better. Perhaps inexperience showed at that time.

We created chances and as long as we start taking them on Saturday, I’m reasonably comfortable with how we did with players missing from the squad. Chris Rawlinson

“Overall, I was pleased with the performance. We wanted to win but I also remember going to Rushall Olympic in the League Cup on a Tuesday night in January.

“We got enough out of this game in terms of looking at Jenk Acar and Jordan Lemon in central midfield plus the under-21s coming in.

“Acar had a run of games in that position with Lincoln City’s under-21s and I was really pleased with how he showed discipline.

“Jonny Lockie worked hard up front and Jordan Neil’s pace was another threat.

“I’m pleased for Lewis Millington to score his first goal, even though he was not used in his best position.

“We think he can play out wide because he’s quick and he needs to work on his play with his back to goal.

“Football-wise, it was as nice as we’ve played for a long time.

“We created chances and as long as we start taking them on Saturday, I’m reasonably comfortable with how we did with players missing from the squad.”