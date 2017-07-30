FOOTBALL: ‘We should have beaten them 12-0’

Seb Hayes demanded an extra 25 per cent from Holbeach United – despite starting the season with a six-goal show.

The Tigers boss was feeling “frustrated” after Saturday’s home win over Sleaford Town because they missed enough chances to double the tally.

Will Bird celebrated his league debut for Holbeach with two goals and he claimed an assist for strike partner Lewis Leckie.

Captain Nick Jackson got the Tigers’ fourth goal before substitute Charley Sanders converted a penalty and the Greens’ skipper Alan Forwood scored an own goal.

Hayes said: “We won 6-0 but we should have scored a dozen times and I want to see us being more clinical.

“We came out at the start of the second half and did what I wanted by adding two quick goals.

“But then we just took our foot off the gas and played like a testimonial pace.

“That’s not good enough. You’ve got to be right at it for 90 minutes in this league. If we had done that, we would have hit double figures.

“I don’t want to come over as being over-critical and I’m not disrespecting Sleaford when I say we should have beaten them 12-0. Anyone watching could see we were by far the superior side.

“When you are on top, you have to kill teams off. If it had stayed 2-0 and they had got a goal with 10 minutes left, we would have had our backs to the wall at the end.

“It was good to see three strikers scoring and we were brilliant at set-pieces.

“We lost a bit of impetus when we took off Leckie as his combination with Bird worked really well.

“In the first league game of the season, you want to win the game with a clean sheet by scoring as many goals as you can. The bonus was getting goals from two new signings.

“Another side would have put 10 past Sleaford on a day like that.

“We should have reached double figures and that’s what I felt frustrated about.

“I thought we went into cruise control. You have to play at 100 per cent for 90 minutes and on Saturday we were probably only hitting 75 per cent.”