FOOTBALL: ‘We’re at home and it will be fantastic to see plenty of support’

Spalding United are back home on Tuesday night and looking to build on an impressive start to the season.
The Tulips take on Corby Town in the first Evo-Stik South game at the Sir Halley Stewart Field this term.
Goals from Jenk Acar and Gary King earned a 2-0 win at Stocksbridge Park Steels on Saturday.
Michael Duggan saved a second-half penalty to deny the South Yorkshire side.
Meanwhile, Corby ran out 5-1 winners over Romulus in their opening game.
Spalding manager Chris Rawlinson said: “Winning away from home and keeping a clean sheet sets us up for Tuesday’s game.
“It will be a different test and a tough match.
“We’re at home and it will be fantastic to see plenty of support.
“I’m sure Corby will bring a lot of fans but we want to put on another good performance for our supporters.
“Corby have probably got one of the biggest budgets in this league and they are a big club.
There’s a long way to go but it’s a great start to the new seasonChris Rawlinson
“However, they are also a completely new side who will need to settle together. They made a good start as well.
“We had a plan for the win on Saturday and we’ll have another look at what we need to do on Tuesday.
“I was over-joyed because I thought we were the better team by far.
“There’s a long way to go but it’s a great start to the new season.
“I’ve always kept faith in this group of players when others might have worried about pre-season results and whether we should have kept them together.”
Acar was taken off as a precaution at half-time after a blow to the head.
He opened the scoring on 19 minutes and King doubled the lead after Duggan’s save from Joe Lumsden’s penalty.
Rawlinson added: “King is a clever player. Although he’s not as mobile as he was, he is stronger with willing runners off him like Acar, Jonny Lockie or Danny Durkin.
“Acar needs to be a bit more selfish and realise that he is playing up front.
“I was really pleased with the back four. I thought Paul Walker, Neal Spafford, Ellis Humble and Adam Jackson were superb.”
