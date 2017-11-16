FOOTBALL: ‘We need your support now’

Have your say

Spalding United will be back home on Saturday for the first time since budget cuts to the senior squad.

The Tulips take on Gresley at the Sir Halley Stewart Field – two weeks after chairman Andy Gay’s appeal for financial support.

Manager Chris Rawlinson said: “As a club, we call on everybody in Spalding to get behind us.

“We need you through the good and bad times.

“It’s really important for as many people as possible to come here and watch us.

“The club needs support at this time off the pitch.”

Last weekend, Spalding’s squad agreed new deals under the reduced budget to play the away game at the Evo-Stik South’s unbeaten leaders Basford United.

The target on Saturday is very different to Spalding’s home game against Gresley last month.

When they met in the Integro Cup at the Sir Halley Stewart Field, both clubs handed out debuts in a competition which was never going to be their top priority this season.

For the fourth successive year, Spalding were knocked out in a penalty shoot-out.

Since then, though, there have been three defeats in a row and budget cuts.

Last season’s promotion play-off finalists are looking at a mid-table finish.

Gresley, meanwhile, are fighting for survival towards the foot of the league table.

Rawlinson added: “I’d expect both teams to be stronger than when we met recently.

“But I think they will have the same style of play. We are fully aware of what they try to do.

“We owe them for the last-minute equaliser before the penalty shoot-out.

“We also lost to Gresley in the FA Trophy last season and we were 2-0 up at home but drew that game and picked up a red card.

“To be honest, Saturday is a good game for us because we want to remain competitive in this league. At home, we need to get a positive result.

“Our players can speak to other clubs but if they want to stay here, we’ll probably look at setting new targets soon.

“Over the next four games, we want to hit the 30-point mark and we are more than capable of achieving that.”

Defender Neal Spafford – who was controversially sent off at home to Gresley last season – could be back in the squad after a calf injury.

Winger Jamie McGhee will get a chance to improve his match fitness at Harrowby United on dual registration.