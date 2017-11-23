FOOTBALL: ‘We need to feel positive again’

Have your say

Spalding United are aiming to end a run of four successive defeats on Saturday.

The Tulips make the trip to Belper Town who are level on points in the bottom half of the table.

Boss Chris Rawlinson said: “Nobody likes losing games but since Saturday, I’ve given a lot of thought over what is going wrong.

“We must have created 10 chances at home to Gresley, who scored twice from only three efforts.

“We are not taking those chances and we also need to stop giving away goals to those individual errors.

“When Gresley equalised, heads went down. Then we went 2-1 behind and there was negativity around the ground.

“Maybe we should have just taken a point but we tried to win the game.

“I don’t think we need to make wholesale changes as we are not a million miles away.

“We can stay around mid-table without having to win six games from March until the end of the season.

“We need to get as many points as we can now and feel positive again.

“Everyone is working hard behind the scenes to ensure the budget is good enough to be competitive again next season.

“The main thing is having belief and confidence on the pitch.

“Belper won last weekend with a caretaker manager but if we do the right things, we have every chance of beating them in a mid-table clash.

“We’ve not had any more approaches for players but I need to speak to one member of the squad about whether he wants to stay here.”

Defender Neal Spafford is likely to be on the bench this weekend after a calf injury.

He will play in Tuesday’s Lincolnshire FA Under-21 Development League game at home to Grantham Town.

Rawlinson added: “Since he got injured at Romulus, we have lost 2-1 four times so it shows that he is an important player.”