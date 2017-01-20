FOOTBALL: We need to bounce back now, admits Spalding United boss

Spalding United are aiming for a fifth successive away win on Saturday.

The Tulips will be looking for the right response after last weekend’s 1-0 home defeat to Shaw Lane.

That result makes it even more important to get back to winning ways. Dave Frecklington

The end of a seven-match unbeaten run left Spalding six points behind the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League’s First Division South leaders.

Boss Dave Frecklington said: “That result makes it even more important to get back to winning ways.

“Although we were very disappointed with the defeat, I thought our performance was satisfactory. On another day we could have got at least one point.

“After a couple of heavy away defeats for Rugby in the past week, it makes our task even harder as they will want to get back to winning ways.”