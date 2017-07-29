FOOTBALL: ‘We lacked a little bit of quality in the final third’

Have your say

Player-manager Ian Dunn was “frustrated and disappointed” as Pinchbeck United missed out on an opening-day win.

He felt that the Knights had dropped two points in Friday’s goalless draw at Huntingdon Town.

Dunn explained: “They never had a shot or corner.

“In the end, we probably didn’t do enough and we were not clinical as we lacked a little bit of quality in the final third.

“We didn’t have a clear-cut chance where we could pick a spot.

“We had half chances and the keeper made two or three saves.

“We didn’t test him enough and they are over the moon with a point because we should have put the game to bed.

“The positives are that we didn’t lose and we didn’t concede a goal.

“They never looked like scoring but we have to go away feeling a bit deflated because we haven’t got three points.

“Over the course of this season, we’ll pick up points against other teams and look back at how we haven’t won this game.

“We were comfortable. When we made the change and I went up front, I had done nothing for an hour at the back.

“They were happy with a point and we knew a win was there for the taking.”