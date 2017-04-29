FOOTBALL: ‘We have to learn from it and go again next season’

Spalding United boss Chris Rawlinson set his sights on next season’s championship after defeat in the promotion play-off final.

The Tulips lost 2-1 at Witton Albion on Saturday to remain in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League First Division South.

Leon Mettam’s stunning equaliser cancelled out the opening goal from Bradley Bauress – but home captain Anthony Gardner tapped in the winner with 15 minutes left.

Rawlinson said: “We can’t let the season go to waste after working so hard.

“We will feel annoyed and disappointed over the next week.

“But we need to regroup, stay together and try to win the league next year – just like Shaw Lane have done this season after losing the play-off final. We have to learn from it and go again next season.”