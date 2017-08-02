FOOTBALL: ‘We have to get it right for the start of the season’

Have your say

Spalding United have three training sessions and one friendly to make final plans for their opening league game of the season.

The Tulips face a trip to Evo-Stik Premier Division side Halesowen Town on Saturday following the 3-0 midweek home defeat to Kettering Town.

Boss Chris Rawlinson was not happy with the first-half performance on Tuesday.

But he is promising ‘some hard work before the big kick-off’ at Stocksbridge Park Steels in the Evo-Stik South on August 12.

Rawlinson said: “We played a different formation in the first half against Kettering so I hold my hands up and admit that didn’t work for us.

“They are a good footballing side from the Southern League Premier Division but we can’t paper over the cracks.

“The boys were fired up after being so poor in the first half.

“They produced a much better performance after that and we should have got a goal back.

“Like the opening game at Grantham Town, they had a lot of possession but didn’t create that many chances.

“We conceded sloppy goals and we need to cut them out. Individual errors have cost us.

“We need to stop thinking about what happened last season.

“Yes, we were a good side. We can be the same again – if we stick to what we do well. It’s not pretty but we know how to get results.

“We’ve had six games this summer with little time to fit in training.

“So we’ve got three more sessions plus Saturday’s game to work on our shape, pattern and sharpness.

“We have to get it right for the start of the season – that’s what really matters.”

Gary King will serve a ban on Saturday for being sent off in the friendly at Rainworth Miners Welfare.

Neal Spafford returns but Adam Jackson, Jonny Lockie and Danny Durkin miss out.