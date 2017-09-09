FOOTBALL: ‘We have not cracked it yet – there is still a long way to go’

Spalding United are back home on Tuesday night for a derby date with Lincoln United.

Tulips boss Chris Rawlinson faces his former club at the Sir Halley Stewart Field after Saturday’s 2-1 victory ended a five-match winless run.

Gary King’s double earned three points against Bedworth United who replied through Bradley Maslen-Jones’ crazy own goal.

Rawlinson said: “We have not cracked it yet – there is still a long way to go.

“We started to play a bit better football in areas during the second half.

“We’ve got 10 points from six games with another home game on Tuesday night. If we win that, 13 points would not be a bad return.

Conor Marshall

“Lincoln have brought in a couple of new players but I’m fairly confident on the way they will be set up. We’ve got no fears about that.

“We want another positive result at home before two tough away fixtures at Leek Town and Frickley Athletic.

“If we want to push for the play-offs again, we’ll need to win the majority of our home games.

“I thought the crowd were brilliant getting behind us on Saturday and hopefully we’ll get a decent gate on Tuesday night.”

Midfielder Matt Varley will start a three-match ban next weekend following his red card for serious foul play.

Rawlinson added: “Ten years ago, when I was playing, that was a brilliant tackle.

“He won the ball cleanly but in this day and age, you can’t go in like that with both feet. He has to learn.

“With 11 players on the pitch, we looked completely comfortable.

Gary King was brought down for a penalty

“I thought the man of the match was Jenk Acar for his work-rate and ability on the ball. I’ve spoken to him about playing at this level and then looking to go higher.

“King scored a free-kick and won the penalty which he put away. He should have got a hat-trick as well.”

Maslen-Jones, Devante Reittie and Conor Marshall made home debuts for the Tulips while Jacob Fletcher came off the bench for his first appearance.

Fletcher and Keegan Townrow have joined for a month on work experience loans from Doncaster Rovers’ academy.

Townrow provides cover until defenders Ellis Humble and Paul Walker regain full fitness but midfielder Liam Harris has left Spalding.