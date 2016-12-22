FOOTBALL: We deserve more support, says Spalding United boss

Spalding United have issued a call for extra support in their promotion push – starting with the Boxing Day derby against Lincoln United.

The Tulips face boss Dave Frecklington’s former club at the Sir Halley Stewart Field on Monday (3pm kick-off).

Three successive wins – all with clean sheets – have kept Spalding in third place in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League First Division South, one point off pole position.

Frecklington admitted: “The only disappointing thing for me recently has been the gate at Spalding – we got 89 for our last game.

“We haven’t been out of the top three all year, it would be nice if the public would come out a bit more and get behind the lads.

“I believe they’re playing well, showing commitment for the club and deserve a little bit more support. They are missing out on some good football, too.

“I really think we have a chance this season. We’re trying to get promoted and it would be nice if we could get a few more fans in so we can achieve something together – the club and the public.”

Looking ahead to Boxing Day’s derby, he insisted: “It’s just another game for me, to be honest.

“We have to prepare as if it’s just another game and a match that we want to get another positive result from.

Meanwhile, Spalding have suffered a blow after on-loan Burton Albion youngster Charlie Gatter joined Boston United.

Frecklington added: “It has been a bit hard to take to be honest, because of what he did for us in his last couple of games.

“He started as centre-half then we moved him into a holding midfield role and he seemed to be a revelation in there really.

“We’re disappointed he’s moved on to Boston, but we all want the best for Charlie Gatter.

“Moving up two divisions will be good for him and he will become a better player for it, hopefully.”