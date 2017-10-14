FOOTBALL: ‘We dedicate this win to Jack and all the lads wanted to do it for him’

Have your say

Chris Rawlinson dedicated Saturday’s home win to the memory of ‘Mr Spalding United’ Jack Goddard.

The Tulips’ vice-president and lifelong fan passed away at the grand old age of 94 earlier this month.

The funeral cortege will parade around the Sir Halley Stewart Field ahead of the service at St John’s Church on Monday, October 23.

Spalding’s first game since Goddard’s death saw a 3-0 victory over Sheffield.

A minute’s applause was held before kick-off.

Tulips boss Rawlinson said: “We dedicate this win to Jack and all the lads wanted to do it for him.

“His last game here was a 3-0 defeat to Cleethorpes Town and it’s nice to turn that score around.”

Jamie Jackson’s hat-trick earned three points and put the Tulips up to 10th in the Evo-Stik South table – only one point off third-placed Stocksbridge Park Steels.

Rawlinson admitted: “It was an important win.

“I was particularly pleased because we lost both central midfielders and one centre-half to injuries.

“Both under-21 boys Matt Clarke and Jordan Neil stood up to the test well when they came on in the second half.

“We’ve been really pleased with Jackson’s play apart from one game since he came here. But he needed that first goal.

“The first half was a bit lacklustre and we needed something to get us going.

“In the second half, we were thoroughly professional and won reasonably easy at a canter – even though they went down to 10 men.

“We probably should have scored four or five goals. But we have to kick on now.”

Beeson and Spafford went off after kicks to the Achilles heel while Marshall was also replaced as a precaution due to a tight quad muscle.

They are unlikely to be risked for Tuesday night’s Integro League Cup game at home to Gresley.

Jamie McGhee (dislocated thumb) is ruled out again and top scorer Gary King was unavailable on Saturday.

Rawlinson added: “We’ve got to be careful because the main focus is next Saturday in the league away to Romulus followed by the Buildbase FA Trophy game at Chasetown.

“It would be nice to have a run in the League Cup and it’s a great opportunity for a few of the under-21s to show what they can do.”