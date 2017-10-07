FOOTBALL: ‘We created chances and looked a threat at set-pieces’

Seb Hayes was happier with Holbeach United’s second-half display on Saturday.

Lewis Leckie completed a hat-trick and Mitch Griffiths was also on target in a seventh successive victory.

The Tigers have won six in a row at Carter’s Park – but this was a first clean sheet at home since August.

Hayes said: “I thought we were really good in the first 10 minutes when we got a goal.

“At half-time I told them we were just doing enough while playing within ourselves.

“We were passing the ball sideways or backwards too much instead of getting it forward, using our pace and being more direct.

We are a hard side to break down but in our bad spells, we’ve got to work harder. Seb Hayes

“We changed our shape in the second half to 4-4-2 and looked a real threat from the first minute.

“Once we got the second goal, we could relax a bit more but we didn’t stop there.

“I was really pleased that Leckie got a hat-trick.

“He was a great signing and we knew he would score goals. But the most pleasing aspect is the hold-up play because he came here as a striker who plays off the shoulder of the last defender.

“It wasn’t happening until the cup game at Boston Town when I had a real moan at him! Since then, he has improved and it’s no coincidence that he has got more goals. He’s bang on form now.

“Griffiths has got goals as well and we’re sharing them around. Will Bird got two last week and was unlucky not to score on Saturday.

“We created chances and looked a threat at set-pieces.

“We work heavily on them in training as well as trying to attack the ball from crosses. So it was good to see that also coming off on the pitch.

“I was also pleased for the back five to get a clean sheet as we’ve only conceded four goals in those seven wins.

“We are a hard side to break down but in our bad spells, we’ve got to work harder.

“In the first half against a better side with more quality, they would have hurt us in a 20-minute spell.”