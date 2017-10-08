FOOTBALL: ‘We could have been more ruthless to hit double figures’

Player-manager Ian Dunn admits Pinchbeck United could have reached double figures on Saturday.

His first-half goals set up the convincing win as Ollie Maltby (2), Tom Sergeant and Tom Brooks netted for the Knights after the break.

Dunn said: “We were pretty dominant and we were always going to win the game.

“We got the response from losing the two previous games as the way we played was far better.

“We moved the ball quickly at a good tempo and worked harder to press them.

“Everything was better in the performance. We would have beaten any opposition playing like that.

“We made a few changes and they paid off. We looked stronger with three at the back as well. It was a good

all-round performance.

“The only blot on the day was that 6-0 flattered them.

“In the last 20 minutes we could have been more ruthless and turned the screw.

“We would have hit double figures but we were a little bit wasteful in front of goal. We can’t grumble with a 6-0 win.”

Stewarts & Lloyds Corby suffered their 11th successive league defeat and they have now conceded 52 goals.

Dunn added: “Going into the game, you are always mindful that they have got a goal in them and they haven’t always been beaten so heavily.

“After some of the decisions going against us recently, you also wonder if a silly call at the wrong time could put us on the back foot.

“The biggest problem has been a lack of confidence. But in the end, it all went well.

“We were 2-0 up midway through the first half and we hit the post twice as well.

“The officials apologised at half-time for a disallowed goal because they thought that I was offside. They didn’t realise the ball flicked off a defender but it was still frustrating that we weren’t 3-0 up.

“Overall, everything about the performance was so much better.”

Pinchbeck lost 3-1 at home to Sleaford Town on Wednesday in the Lincolnshire FA Senior Trophy.

Archie Moyses (penalty) and Thomas Figura struck before the break. Andrew Tidswell pulled one back but Figura’s late effort sealed an away win.

Pinchbeck are away to Long Buckby on Saturday in Division One.