FOOTBALL: ‘We are not good enough’

Seb Hayes was ‘fuming’ after Holbeach United wasted a golden chance to close the gap in the title race.

He dismissed any suggestions that the Tigers are championship challengers by admitting they lack hunger and desire.

Hayes angrily accused Holbeach of “not being desperate enough” after Tuesday’s derby defeat at Boston Town.

He said: “People say we are title contenders but we are not.

“We have games in hand but we need to make a decision over whether we stick with this group of players.

“As a management team, we want to win more than them. They don’t want it enough.

Will Bird is denied by Harry Payne

“We told them at half-time that even if we don’t score, we must not concede so we can walk away with at least one point.

“It’s shocking and frustrating to lose like that.

“We’ve got to win these games. Last weekend, Oadby Town had not won all season but they beat Boston 2-1.

“In a local derby, we know form goes out of the window but the work-rate was there. Unfortunately, the application and desire wasn’t.

“At the end of the game, we put the ball into the box with five players waiting. Any of them could have scored and we would have got a draw.

“I thought we dominated the game and had more chances. They had one shot and scored.

“Fair play to Boston but two minutes before the goal, I said to my assistant Darren Edey that they were going to score.

“We didn’t take our chances, the discipline went and we started to panic because they didn’t listen to what we were saying from the sidelines.

“We had six or seven good chances to win the game. We only needed to take two of those.

“They would have gone if we had scored first. But they stayed in the game.

“This was Boston’s cup final. They are out of every competition and they have nothing to play for in the league. They love beating Holbeach.

“We put set-pieces into the box against probably the smallest goalkeeper in the league. The delivery was outstanding but who was going to get hurt by scoring the winner? That was the difference.

“As a management team, we’ve won a lot of games at this level so we can get through it if they listen to us.

“We went for it by changing the formation to 4-2-4 and 3-3-4 but we should have taken three points.”