FOOTBALL: ‘Warning sign’ from 10-man Holbeach United

Lewis Leckie’s late winner rewarded the spirit of 10-man Holbeach United after a ‘comical’ sending-off.

Joe Smith was dismissed for serious foul play in the first half.

George Zuerner put the Tigers in front after just nine minutes, only for Jack Dyson to level.

Whitworth’s Ryan Baxter got a red card after the break for a second bookable offence.

Leckie struck from a tight angle with 12 minutes left to earn Holbeach’s fifth win out of seven league games.

Boss Seb Hayes said: “We started well with an early goal but then Whitworth got into the game and deserved to be back on level terms.

Once their player was sent off, it suited us because we were already set up with 10 men. Seb Hayes

“It was a comical sending-off because there were two similiar tackles with players showing their studs.

“We just had to get through to half-time and after that we were easily the better side.

“Once their player was sent off, it suited us because we were already set up with 10 men.

“We were outstanding in the second half but that has happened too often with red cards in recent games.

“We don’t concede with 10 men so it’s a warning sign to the rest of the league that we are still as good even if we have players sent off.

“I was very pleased with our organisation, shape and fitness levels.”

Holbeach are back home on Wednesday night against Sleaford Town in the UCL Knockout Cup.