FOOTBALL: ‘Very important’ season coming up for Lockie

Jonny Lockie feels ready to make progress next season by playing more regularly.

The 18-year-old signed a contract at Spalding United last weekend as manager Chris Rawlinson predicted a key role for the striker.

Lockie only started five times last term – scoring four goals, including the extra-time winner in the play-off semi-final.

He said: “One of the main reasons why I’ve signed the contract is that I know this is going to be a very important season coming up for the club and myself.

“We will need to make progress and the key thing personally is that I will be playing more games.

“I accept that I’m young and inexperienced in this league.

I accept that I'm young and inexperienced in this league.

“I watched a lot of our games in the last two seasons and now I’m ready to start playing more regularly as I know what the division is all about.

“I’m going to get little kicks and knocks. I have to take that because this is a contact sport. So you have to get on with it.

“I’m ready to start games. Over the summer, I will be working really hard on my fitness to play 90 minutes if required next season.

“Another key part of my agreement to sign a contract was that the majority of the squad want to stay together and go for the title.

“We know the mistakes we made during last season so, hopefully, as a team we can put them right.

“We won’t know too much about the teams coming into the league.

“But we have proved that we can beat anyone. It’s going to be a battle and we are all in this together.”