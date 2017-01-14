FOOTBALL: ‘Unbelievable’ defeat for Spalding United

Boss Dave Frecklington insists Spalding United’s championship challenge is not all over.

The Tulips slipped six points behind league leaders Shaw Lane as Gary Burnett got the only goal on Saturday.

Spalding stay in second spot in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League First Division South after their first defeat since November.

Frecklington said: “I don’t know how we lost that game. It was unbelievable but their goalkeeper was absolutely difference class.

“He caught everything, we put balls into the box and every time we got a chance, he saved it.

“We missed one or two really good chances and dominated the second half.

Nathan Stainfield is beaten in the air by Mateusz Zaniewski

“They had one shot and scored. That’s what teams on top of the league do. They had one chance and it was a great finish.

“Apart from a 15-minute spell in the first half, we were by far the better side.

“We gave everything but what can you do? Everyone was devastated after the game in the changing room.

“They went home feeling really disappointed but our players put in a shift to match the league leaders who have only lost one game.

“They went away thinking that was a great win to go six points clear of their nearest rivals.

“But they haven’t had a wobble yet. If they don’t have one then they will deserve to win the league but there are big games still to come.

“They are a good outfit but I’m proud of our efforts. I can’t ask for any more.

“It was a poor goal to give away as we got caught ball-watching and we didn’t read the danger.

“I thought our response was brilliant. We tried everything we possibly could to win the match and it just wasn’t our day.

“Conor Higginson was injured so we brought in Lee Beeson whose delivery into the box was outstanding. He will have a lot of assists in this team along with producing his work-rate and endeavour.

“I thought from 1-11 we were outstanding.

“In midweek Shaw Lane put six goals past Lincoln United and should have scored more. We limited them to one shot on target and we lost the game on Saturday.

“Whatever we do now, we have to make sure that we battle on. We’ll take out our frustrations on Rugby Town next weekend and try to start another unbeaten run.”