FOOTBALL: Two wins this week or title bid is over

Dave Frecklington accepts that Spalding United’s title bid will be all over this week unless they pick up maximum points.

The Tulips head to Carlton Town tonight and face a visit from Romulus on Saturday.

We must be bang on it at Carlton tonight and these are the games that worry me, to be honest. Dave Frecklington

They need to close the gap on leaders Shaw Lane before the top two meet in Yorkshire on February 18.

Frecklington said: “These are not easy games for us.

“On paper, people will look at Carlton away and Romulus at home expecting us to take six points.

“But Carlton are fighting for their lives at the bottom and Romulus have an outside chance of a play-off place.

“We found it really tough against Carlton in the home league game and the Integro Cup tie earlier this season.

“We won both games but both were in the balance for large periods.

“We were 2-0 up at Carlton and they got back level until we ran out 5-2 winners in the end.

“We need to be fully aware of the difficulty going there again tonight.

“If we have any ambitions of winning the league, we must win the next two games.

“If we don’t manage that then we can forget about the title – simple as that.

“We must win both games going into the big one away to Shaw Lane.

“A win tonight would cut the gap to three points, even though they will have four games in hand.

“Shaw Lane have a tough derby game at Sheffield on Saturday but we need to make sure that we are in a position where they’re under pressure to win those games in hand.

“We must be bang on it at Carlton tonight and these are the games that worry me, to be honest.

“It’s easy as a player to lift yourself for games against Shaw Lane and other rivals.

“I was pleased with our performance last time out at home to Chasetown. I felt we were excellent against a very good side.”