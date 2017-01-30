FOOTBALL: Two hat-tricks in big win for Holbeach United

Seb Hayes was happy to see Holbeach United “on the road to recovery” in a confidence-boosting victory.

The Tigers emphatically ended a run of five successive defeats with a 9-0 home win over Harrowby United.

Josh Ford struck twice in the opening minutes and went on to complete his hat-trick before the break.

Ollie Pinner’s volley made it 3-0 and Dan Jenkins got the Tigers’ fifth goal at the end of the first half.

Spencer Tinkler added a second-half treble and Zak Munton completed the rout.

Holbeach manager Hayes said: “We started really well. We had a good warm-up and we took that into the game.

“An early goal was just what we wanted and needed. When we got another one, it lifted us and Harrowby had their backs to the wall.

“We played with a lot of freedom and we were able to express ourselves. The goals keps flying in.

“Once we went 2-0 up and then Pinner hits a 25-yarder, you know it’s going to be your day!

“The confidence flooded back and we played some good football on a sticky pitch.

“This has lifted our spirits straight away.

“Although we could have hit double figures, I was more interested in three points and a clean sheet.

“We can’t get carried away. We had a bad run of results and this is the first step on the road to recovery.”

Mitch Griffiths – who has returned to Carter’s Park on a loan deal from Spalding United to gain fitness – came on as a second-half substitute.

Hayes added: “He did really well and fitted in. I’m looking forward to seeing him on the pitch for longer in the next few weeks.

“We will just have to see how it goes in terms of how long he stays.

“This is a club close to his heart as he previously won the championship here.”